Pockets of London ‘abandoned to crime by police’: study reveals staggering 75 PERCENT of police stations have closed since 2008

London has lost a staggering 75 per cent of its police stations since 2008, shocking figures reveal today, as new research links the closures to increases in serious crime.

The cuts have doubled the distance the average Londoner has to travel to the nearest police assistance service to around two miles, and investigators warned that criminals were specifically targeting areas the Met has abandoned.

A new analysis by the Institute for Fiscal Studies found that police station closures were linked to an 11 percent increase in local assaults and murders, a doubling of response times and a reduction in reported burglaries and robberies. of bicycles.

The report’s author, Dr. Elisa Facchetti, said cuts to local police services led to “a significant increase in violent crime and a deterioration in police effectiveness and citizen well-being.”

He also warned that the lack of local police stations would make it more difficult for police to curb future crime by making local people “less likely to provide assistance or information”.

A police car drives past a closed and boarded up police station in Hackney

Today London had 160 police station counters open, but now it only has 36, standard reports. This equates to around one for every 250,000 people.

In a report published earlier this year, Dr Facchetti argued that every £1 saved by closing a local police station led to costs of £3 on other services having to deal with a rise in crime, including the NHS and the judicial system.

The study comes against a worrying backdrop for violent crime in London: knife and gun crime increased by 20 per cent last year.

Dr. Facchetti said that criminals They were more likely to work in places where they could see abandoned police stations.

“Potential criminals target those areas, especially for property crimes (such as theft),” he said.

Growing public anger over the lack of local police stations has sparked a political row, with Conservative mayoral candidates Shaun Bailey and Susan Hall blaming Sadiq Khan, who oversees policing in the capital.

But Khan’s allies point out that most stations were closed under his predecessor, Boris Johnson, and only 73 were still open when he took over as mayor.

The Coalition government’s Comprehensive Spending Review of 2010 meant London police had to cut its budget by around a quarter by 2016, with Johnson and the Met opting to cut police stations rather than frontline officers.

The problems facing London have been replicated across the country: more than half of British police stations closed between 2010 and 2020.

Cannabis factories have been found in two abandoned police stations, while anarchists occupied a former London police station in 2020, requiring 60 officers to clear them.

Southwark police station is among many in London that no longer have a public-facing desk.

Pictured: The former Holloway Police Station.

Streatham police station, south London, which has been boarded up

A Met spokesperson said: ‘Each London borough has a police desk which is open to the public 24 hours a day. In addition, the public can contact us by telephone, social media and online at www.met.police.uk.’ .

A Home Office spokesperson said: “While the decision to close police stations is a matter for individual police forces and police and crime commissioners, we will always support our police and the Met will receive up to £3.5bn in 2024-25, an increase of up to £125.8 million on last year.’

Mr Khan’s spokesman said: “The Government has chronically underfunded the Met since 2010, cutting police funding by more than £1 billion.” Since 2016, the mayor has repeatedly tried to close this huge funding gap, but he does so with one hand tied behind his back.

‘In this challenging context, the mayor has substantially reduced the rate of police station closures initiated during the mandate of the previous mayor, Boris Johnson, who closed 70 between 2010 and 2016.

‘It has also maintained its commitment to a 24/7 police desk in every district and increased officer numbers through record investment in policing. With increased numbers of police officers and PCSOs serving in London, the Mayor believes there is now a strong case to retain more police buildings in the capital.’