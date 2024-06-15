Pocket knives on sale for 95p! How Teenagers Can Bring Blades Disguised as Keys and Even a Credit Card from Chinese Fast Fashion Giant Shein

A disturbing range of disguised knives are on sale at cheap prices on a controversial fast fashion website.

The Daily Mail bought a range of sinister illegal weapons on the Shein website for just 95p – with no age checks. The blades are hidden inside what appear to be keys, lipstick and even a credit card. Some are blatantly accused of acting in “self-defense.”

However, it is illegal for anyone to carry a weapon for self-defense, and the sale and possession of all “disguised” knives to adults, much less children, is prohibited.

Despite concerns about Shein’s Chinese roots and controversial claims of products made with slave labor, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt and Labor business spokesman Jonathan Reynolds have met with company chairman Donald Tang to encourage a proposed £50 billion IPO on the London Stock Exchange.

But last night former Justice Secretary and Conservative judge Sir Robert Buckland said: “Selling lethal weapons in this way is simply criminal, plain and simple.” No reputable company should break the law by selling knives to our children.’

A knife disguised as Shein for £2.25

Chartered Trading Standards Institute spokesperson Kerry Nicol added: “No responsible British retailer sells knives like these, whether to adults or children.”

The Mail’s terrifying purchases are revealed the week two 12-year-old boys were convicted of killing 19-year-old Shawn Seesahai with a machete in Wolverhampton.

Shein abandoned its planned IPO on the U.S. stock market after politicians raised concerns about its origins in communist China and accusations that sweatshops make its clothes.

But it was a concerned British mother who alerted the Mail to the hidden knives.

Within seconds of opening the Shein website, we had ordered, without needing to verify age:

A leaf hidden inside what looks like lipstick, described as “for self-defence”: £2.25;

Knives with blades hidden inside a key, listed as “self-defense folding knives”: £1 each;

A blade hidden inside what appears to be a credit card, which folds to form its handle: 95p;

A folding knife with waist clip, described as “suitable for self-defence”: £1.90;

A folding knife with the blade rigidly extended unless a release mechanism is pressed: £1.75.

This knife was alarmingly disguised as a credit card and was priced at just £1

Youth anti-knife crime campaigner Patrick Green (pictured with Idris Elba in January 2024), of the Ben Kinsella Trust, said: “When you can receive them without any age verification, it’s no surprise the streets are flooded with knives “.

It means the entire cache was purchased for around £10 and delivered by post shortly afterwards. Weapons could easily be smuggled into a school in a jacket pocket.

“Why would a ‘responsible retailer’ provide knives ideal for sinister criminal purposes?”

When contacted by the Mail, a spokesperson for Shein attempted to downplay the story by suggesting that similar knives were available elsewhere. She later said: ‘Thank you for letting us know about this. We have strict controls on the sale of knives and when we identify a breach, we investigate and work quickly to recall the product.’