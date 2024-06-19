PLAYER RATINGS: Which former Chelsea star was Scotland’s best player? How did goalscorer Scott McTominay fare? And why did Granit Xhaka only score a six for Switzerland?

Scotland’s hopes of reaching the last 16 of Euro 2024 remain alive after drawing 1-1 with Switzerland on Wednesday.

Steve Clarke’s men took the lead in the first half after Scott McTominay’s shot deflected past Yann Sommer into the Swiss net.

Xherdan Shaqiri responded soon after in emphatic fashion, latching onto a back pass from Anthony Ralston before firing into the top left corner of the Scottish net.

Scotland hit the post before the Swiss had a goal disallowed for offside and ruined their Group A campaign.

Our man AADAM PATEL dominates both groups of players in Cologne.

SCOTLAND (3-4-1-2)

Angus Gunn – 6

Undone by Shaqiri’s strike, but did well to make some crucial saves from Ndoye. He was all over the place during Ndoye’s disallowed goal, but it was a solid display that will do his confidence a world of good.

Antonio Ralston – 5

A careless back pass that led to Shaqiri’s goal. I just can’t make mistakes like that. Switzerland were on top of him but played fair with the 25-year-old to make the second half much better.

Jack Hendry – 6

Part of a defense of three that started with a high line. He got off to a shaky start with a dodgy back pass into the corner but improved overnight.

Grant Hanley – 6

One of Scotland’s two changes to the starting eleven. At 32, he is Scotland’s oldest outfield starter at the Euros since Ally McCoist in 1996 and was unlucky not to score when his header hit the post. Solid change.

Kieran Tierney – 6

More touches (40) than anyone else in the first half, but it was fortunate that Ndoye missed a sitter after converting it in the second half. He had to come out with what looks like a tournament-ending hamstring injury. He seemed distraught.

Andy Robertson – 7

Influential for the goal, advancing up the field before selecting McGregor. Lovely shot too for Hanley’s header which hit the post, but otherwise his set piece was unpredictable. Energy change, as always.

Andy Robertson made an energetic substitution as always and was influential for the goal.

It was despair for Kieran Tierney, who suffered what appears to be a tournament-ending injury.

Scott McTominay – 7

The man for the big moments. A bit of luck for the goal, but not that he or Scotland cared at all. Brilliant performance in every sense and it could have culminated in what looked like a shot on goal that was blocked.

Billy Gilmour – 7.5

He arrived after starting on the bench against Germany and was Scotland’s best player. He had great composure in the build up to the goal and was constantly involved every time Scotland had possession. He made a difference.

Callum McGregor – 6

He did well to set up Scott McTominay for the goal after initially appearing to have lost his footing. Scotland was much stronger on their flank.

Billy Gilmour showed great composure in the build-up to the goal and was constantly involved

John McGinn – 6

Much better than Friday night. She used her body regularly to maintain possession. I received a well-deserved warning for a proper foul on Fabian Schar.

Che Adams – 5

He rarely got the ball in the first half, with just 11 touches, but came close to the break when his volley from a corner went straight at Sommer. Equally quiet second half.

SUBS

Scott McKenna – 6

He replaced Tierney on the hour mark and did what was asked of him. He would now be expected to have a crucial role to play on Sunday against Hungary.

Kenny McLean – 6

He replaced Billy Gilmour in the 79th minute and did well.

Manager: Steve Clarke – 7

After a difficult few days after the beating in Munich, he will be very proud of this performance. An exhibition that was a world apart in each department.

SWITZERLAND (3-4-2-1)

Yann Sommer – 6

There was nothing he could do to stop the Scottish goal after Schar’s deflection. He made a great save on the stroke of half-time to deny Che Adams a goal.

Fabian Schar – 5

Unlucky for the goal, but perhaps it could have had a stronger connection. More touches (69) than any other Swiss player that night, but Hanley beat him in the air and gave Scotland the best chance of winning the match.

Manuel Akanji – 7

Solid, as always. Strong in possession and out of possession and regularly moved up the field. He made a crucial clearance late on to prevent Scotland from getting the winning goal.

Manuel Akanji was strong in and out of possession and regularly went up the pitch

Ricardo Rodriguez – 6

Booked in the first half for a late challenge on Gilmour, but calm with the ball, like Schar and Akanji in a Swiss defense of three. Solid screen.

Silvan Widmer – 6

He had to work down the right wing against Scotland’s preferred left side. He fought well all afternoon before being replaced by Leonidas Stergiou later on.

Xhaka Granite – 6

Crucial to Switzerland’s pace, as expected, but he didn’t have the kind of impact on the game as he did against Hungary. Scotland can rely on it.

Freuler Rowing – 6

His confidence grew as the match progressed but he struggled to keep up with the intensity of a much-improved Scottish press. He replaced in the second half by Vincent Sierro.

Xherdan Shaqiri – 7.5

Initially an interesting addition, replacing Kwadwo Duah, but there is no doubt about his class. What a great goal for Switzerland to equalize. He became the first Swiss player to appear in seven major tournaments, before being replaced within the hour by Breel Embolo.

Xherdan Shaqiri (right) scored a wonder goal to level the score for Switzerland.

The Swiss striker finished with effect into the top corner of the Scottish goal.

Michel Aebischer – 6

Star of their first game against Hungary and seemed comfortable in possession without threatening to do anything special.

Ruben Vargas – 6

He always looked a threat in the final third, but the closest he came to scoring was with a shot straight at Gunn. He replaced in the 75th minute by Fabian Rieder.

Dan Ndoye – 7

He caused the Scottish defense problems, regularly offering a threat and was denied by two brilliant saves from Gunn. He was unfortunate not to get a goal after an incredibly tight offside call.

SUBS

Breel Plunger – 6

He replaced Shaqiri on the hour mark and looked deadly. Cold ending that he thought would give Switzerland the three points, but it was offside.

Vicente Sierro – 5

In the 75th minute he replaced Remo Freuler.

Fabian Reider – 5

He came on for Rubén Vargas in the 75th minute.

Leonidas Stergiou – 5

In the 86th minute he replaced Silvan Widmer.

Zeki Amdouni – 5

Replaced Dan Ndoye in the 86th minute. Missed a sitter.

Manager: Murat Yakin – 6

He came out long before the start to cheer on the Swiss fans, knowing that a victory would ensure qualification. After a shaky start, his team improved and will happily get the point that puts the Swiss in a great position to qualify.