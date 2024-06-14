Plants have INTELLIGENCE and the ability to ‘solve problems’, scientists say

Look away now, vegans.

A new study suggests that plants possess a form of intelligence.

Researchers found they can solve problems by detecting when insects devour a nearby plant and adapting to avoid destruction.

Many scientists define intelligence as a central nervous system, where electrical signals transmit messages to other nerves to process information.

Instead, plants have a vascular system, which is a network of cells that transports water, minerals, and nutrients to help them grow.

Now, scientists are calling for a redefinition of intelligence to include problem solving as a sign.

Researchers discovered that they can solve problems by determining how it adapts, adapting its response based on whether there is another plant nearby or not.

Kessler, a professor of ecology and evolutionary biology at Cornell University, said: “There are more than 70 published definitions for intelligence and there is no agreement on what it is, even within a given field.”

Previous studies have found that plants emit a high-frequency distress sound when they suffer environmental stress, such as damage to their leaves and stems.

Researchers have also speculated that plants might be able to count, make decisions, recognize relatives, and even remember events.

The latest revelation came from studying goldenrods, which are flowers found in North America, Europe and Asia, as the team watched how they responded when beetles ate them.

The plant emitted a chemical that informed the insect that the plant is damaged and is a poor food source.

The volatile organic compounds (VOCs) were then detected by nearby goldenrods which produced the same defense mechanism to avoid being eaten.

“This would fit our definition of intelligence,” Kessler explained.

“Depending on the information it receives from the environment, the plant changes its standard behavior.”

The team conducted experiments in 2021 that showed that goldenrods can also detect higher proportions of far-red light, or daylight, reflected from the leaves of neighboring plants.

Far red light influences the growth of all vegetation.

When neighboring plants sense that a nearby goldenrod is being eaten, they adapt by growing faster and releasing more defense chemicals.

“When no neighbors are present, plants do not resort to accelerated growth when eaten and chemical responses to herbivores are markedly different, although they still tolerate fairly high amounts of herbivory,” the researchers shared.

Additionally, it was discovered that plants “smell” the chemical that indicates the presence of a pest.

“Volatile emission from a neighbor predicts future herbivory,” Kessler said.

“They can use an environmental signal to predict a future situation and then act accordingly.”

Applying the concept of intelligence to plants can inspire new hypotheses about the mechanisms and functions of plant chemical communication, while changing people’s thinking about what intelligence really means, Kessler said.