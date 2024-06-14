Plane is delayed for an hour after child refuses to fasten seatbelt, with angry passengers shouting for him to be thrown out

There is a long list of reasons why your next flight may be delayed, and a child refusing to buckle up could be one of them.

Latam flight 4049 was due to depart from the Colombian city of Santa Marta for Bogotá, the capital, when the captain was forced to leave the runway and return to the gate after a young man disobeyed the crew’s instructions.

The boy, according to witnesses, refused to remain seated and refused to fasten his seat belt, delaying the flight’s takeoff for an hour at 8:20 am at the Simón Bolívar International Airport.

In a video posted on social media, a frustrated passenger can be heard in the background shouting ‘get him out’ at the flight attendants while another person shouted ‘do something.’

The footage also showed a young child, who appeared to have become agitated by the delay, in the aisle with an adult guardian as flight staff attempted to maintain order. That boy was later seen being taken off the plane, with The Colombian reporting that the child was the child who refused to fasten his seat belt.

Airport staff escort a boy and his father off a flight after the young man refused to fasten his seat belt, causing a one-hour delay for other passengers.

A staff member at Simón Bolívar International Airport in Santa Marta, Colombia, approaches the row where the father and his rebellious son were sitting shortly before disembarking.

‘Dear passengers, we inform you that if the flight regulations are not met, we will not be able to start the flight. “They weren’t fulfilled, we had to go back,” a flight attendant said over the loudspeaker as customers stirred.

‘And now we are waiting for the passengers who did not comply with the rules to disembark. “We cannot start the flight this way for safety reasons,” he added.

The passengers reacted by yelling at the father and child to leave the plane.

An airport staff member then entered the plane and approached the father, who complied and took his son off the plane.

Toddler became restless during plane disruption, which delayed takeoff by an hour

While some passengers supported the airline’s decision to remove the father and child, a woman could be heard in the background saying: “He has rights, he is a child.”

In May, a Frontier Airlines passenger forced an entire flight to deplane after refusing to comply with exit line instructions.

In March, a woman aboard a Spirit Airlines flight collapsed before the plane was about to take off from Las Vegas and attempted to bite a passenger sitting next to her.

The frantic woman verbally abused the police officers and called them the n-word as she was taken off the plane after all the passengers had disembarked.