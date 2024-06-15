Pictured: Tragic 12-year-old boy who died in ‘hit and run’ in Coventry is named after young football fan Keaton Slater

A young football fan who tragically died in Coventry after a car failed to stop as he crossed the road has been identified as 12-year-old Keaton Slater, as police urged those responsible to “do the right thing” and come forward.

Keaton was said to have been crossing Radford Road near Aldi at around 4.30pm on Friday when he was hit by a BMW.

Paramedics attended but the 12-year-old boy was found seriously injured and died at the scene, West Midlands Police said.

Keaton has been remembered for being an avid supporter of Coventry City FC and was described as the “light and soul” of life.

Funds are now being raised through a JustGiving Campaign to support loved ones as the community comes together after the tragedy.

At the time of publication, more than £24,000 had been raised.

Keaton Slater was remembered as an avid Coventry City FC fan and “light and soul” by his loved ones a day after his tragic death in a “hit and run” incident.

Organizer John McDevitt said: “No parent should have to deal with the trauma of losing such a young child.”

“Her family have been told about the JustGiving page and are very grateful it is being done as they try to deal with what has happened.”

McDevitt added: “It will help the family with funeral expenses and any other living costs, giving them time to begin to process and grieve the loss of their son and brother without having the added burden of worrying about paying for a funeral and going to work.” “. .’

On Saturday, community members paid tribute to the young man, saying many were in “shock and disbelief” following the incident.

A nearby resident, Tejinder K Kundi, said Coventry Telegraph: ‘It happened right around the corner from where we live and the whole neighborhood is in shock and disbelief.’

Coventry city councilor Jayne Innes said: “A child has lost his life, my love, thoughts and prayers with his family, friends and school.”

Taiwo Owatemi, Labor parliamentary candidate for Coventry North West, said her “thoughts and prayers” were with the family, adding: “My heart breaks for Keaton Slater, who sadly passed away following a hit-and-run on Radford Road.” ‘

On Saturday, Sergeant Rich Evans urged everyone involved in the fatal collision to “do the right thing” and come forward.

No arrests have yet been made, West Midlands Police said.

Sergeant Rich Evans, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “We are appealing to the driver or any of the passengers who were in the vehicle to do the right thing and contact us.”

A 12-year-old boy has tragically lost his life and we need you to come forward and surrender.

He added: “We are helping to support the family at this very difficult time as they try to understand what has happened.”

Anyone with information, including dashcam footage, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 3407-140624, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.