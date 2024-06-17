PICTURED: The top lawyer who urged female staff to wear short skirts to work before being suspended after having sex with a junior lawyer twice at his desk is a “well-known” family man who lives in a mansion Essex.

A prominent lawyer who has been suspended for two years after having sex with a junior lawyer twice at his desk and telling female staff to wear short skirts is a “well-known” family man who lives in an Essex mansion, MailOnline can reveal.

Jasvinder Gill, a senior partner at a law firm, abused his “position of authority and influence” at the firm and had sexual relationships with several women, a court has found.

The 50-year-old lives in a luxury Essex property with his wife, two children and other family members. Several luxury cars, all with private license plates, lined the entrance of the gated mansion.

Mr Gill is seen smiling lovingly at the camera hugging his children while being accompanied by his wife in the photographs.

One local said: ‘The whole family is quite well known around here and they have done quite well. They have a beautiful house and, like many successful Indian business families, prefer to live together.’

Mr Gill has been suspended for two years at a Solicitors Disciplinary Tribunal (SDT) and ordered to pay £85,501 in costs.

The court found that the lawyer flirted with a junior lawyer after she joined, kissed her in the office and flirted with her at his desk.

Mr Gill told female employees that he “preferred that female employees wear open-toe shoes, stockings rather than tights, and short skirts”, describing it as “appropriate office attire”.

The panel criticized Mr Gill for abusing the “imbalance of power”, saying his conduct towards four women left them fearing their careers would be affected if they rejected him.

The SDT court heard that Gill behaved inappropriately towards his younger colleagues between October 2015 and September 2020, when he was aged between 41 and 46.

The firm’s name was redacted, however the court heard that its website describes Mr Gill as the “Senior Partner with overall responsibility for the day-to-day management of the firm and ensuring high levels of client satisfaction.”

The court heard Mr Gill entered into a sexual relationship with “Person A” after she joined the firm in October 2015.

He invited her to lunch in a pub and then asked her to come to his office where he kissed her on the lips.

During their relationship, Mr. Gill told Person A “that he preferred female employees to wear open-toed shoes, stockings rather than stockings, and short skirts,” and described this dress as “appropriate business attire.”

In November 2019, shortly after junior lawyer ‘Person B’ joined the firm, he invited her to his hotel room during a work trip to Bristol.

He took her to his room to order takeout pizza, put on his lounge clothes, and lay down on the bed.

He also offered her an alcoholic drink while she sat on the bed waiting for pizza, and on another occasion joked about a boy looking up Person B’s skirt.

Mr. Gill repeatedly entered the office that Person A shared with Person B, stroking Person A’s hair and massaging her shoulders, while Person B was present.

Between April 2019 and October 2020, he also began a sexual relationship with ‘Person C’ after she joined the firm.

Mr Gill was heard to regularly kiss Person C while his office door was closed, regularly flirt with her and put his hand on her knee when they kissed.

Gill was heard to have even had sex with Person C at his desk twice.

He told Person C that he loved summer because he saw her “wearing a short, flowery summer dress and no socks.”

A fourth woman, Person D, was also told there was a “preferred” office dress code of “skirts, rather than pants and high heels.”

She recalled Mr Gill asking her what she thought about stockings and when she was going to wear a dress.

The panel concluded that Mr Gill’s behavior was inappropriate and motivated by his sexual desires.

Alison Banks, chair of the SDT panel, said Gill was “an experienced and well-regarded solicitor who had built a successful business, but he had undoubtedly behaved towards younger staff in a way that was wrong and inappropriate”.

He added: ‘(Gill) had repeatedly used his position of influence and authority in the workplace to create situations in which he initiated and pursued office relationships of sexual intent.

“His motivation had been sexual and his conduct placed the employees he had chosen with the undoubtedly disturbing dilemma that rejecting him would or would be detrimental to their continued employment within the company and the resulting difficulties of leaving the company and seeking new employment. .

‘Even with the benefit of mitigation applied in his favour, (Gill’s) misconduct could only be considered extremely worrying and very serious.

The Court concluded that a lawyer of integrity in such a high position would have recognized the “power imbalance” in these relationships.

They added that such an individual would have realized that his actions were “wholly unacceptable within the professional environment of the workplace and deeply disturbing to staff in general, and female staff in particular.”

Mr Gill, who qualified in 1999, provided relief regarding his health.