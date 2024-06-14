Pictured: The secret, uninhabited Spanish island you’ve never heard of, with pristine beaches and mermaid legends (and only 250 people allowed to visit per day)

Do you think you’ve seen everything Spain has to offer? Think again.

Just a short boat ride from the Galician coast lies a three-kilometer (1.86 mile) wide island that you’ve probably never heard of.

Sálvora Island is part of the Maritime-Terrestrial National Park of the Atlantic Islands of Galicia in northwest Spain.

The island is uninhabited by humans and has white sand beaches along its rocky coast.

Until 2008, it was privately owned and tourists were not allowed to visit. However, it is now open to the public, with some restrictions.

The only way to visit the island is by booking a private tour; You can book a guided tour with seafood lunch at getyourguide.com.

Visitors can depart from the Spanish coastal cities of La Coruña or Pontevedra, and the entire trip takes four and a half hours.

According fascinatingpain.com, the island does not offer “modern services” such as restaurants or washing facilities. There aren’t even containers there. Tourists must collect their trash and dispose of it on dry land.

The goal, the website says, is to leave the island exactly as they found it, leaving no evidence of human activity.

The island has a rich history and is said to have been a haven for pirates between the 16th and 19th centuries.

Its main attraction is a lighthouse, which visitors will discover comes with a tragic shipwreck story.

In 1921, the ship Santa Isabel, also known as the Galician Titanic, sank at the foot of the lighthouse. The accident claimed more than 200 lives and is a well-known local story, according to wildsea.eu.

One of the attractions of Sálvora Island is its lighthouse (above), which tells the tragic story of a shipwreck.

The wreckage now rests 15 meters (49 feet) underwater and has become a haven for marine life, including eels, lobsters and crabs. Divers can book to explore the wreck for 40 euros (£33) with Wild Sea Europe.

Visitors can also see the Sirena de Sálvora, a mermaid statue that looks out to sea. The stone sculpture tells the legend that a Roman knight who survived a shipwreck met a mermaid on the island and instantly fell in love with her.

According fascinatingpain.comLegend has it that they married and had a son named Marino.

Other attractions include an abandoned village consisting of traditional stone houses and an old salting factory.

Those who have visited the island have referred to it as a ‘wonder’.

One of the two reviews left tripadvisor He called it “one of the jewels of the Ribería.”

Another review, left by Xancinha, said: ‘It is a beautiful visit, full of stories and curiosities that only 250 people can access per day.’