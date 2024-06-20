Pictured: The hotel’s incredible disco-themed suite, featuring a hot tub, disco ball, and dance cage with a STRIPPER POLE.

Check out the incredible club-themed hotel room, offering the excitement of a night out with all the comforts of staying at home.

And minus the scary bouncers, the dress code and the disconcerting bathroom with a sticky floor.

Called ‘The Club’, the room is one of many themed rooms at the Adventure Suites hotel in the North Conway Mountains in New Hampshire, USA.

The suite is presented as a party-goer’s paradise and comes complete with neon lights, a dance floor, DJ decks, infinity mirrors, illuminated staircases and a dance cage.

Additionally, there is a hot tub, a disco ball, and a stripper pole.

The Club Room (above) at the Adventure Suites hotel in New Hampshire brings the party to its guests

The suite offers guests a “multi-sensory” experience, complete with neon lights, a glowing disco ball and an LED dance floor.

Guests will enjoy a ‘multi-sensory experience’, according to the hotel websitewith ‘infinite’ possibilities and ‘something to discover around every corner’.

Spanning 800 square feet, the suite is designed in a mezzanine style, with two levels, similar to a real club, and plenty of space for guests to dance.

Upon entering, tourists are greeted by an “artfully poured, bright ruby ​​red floor”, which leads them to an LED dance floor, which takes center stage.

Vibrant street art adorns the walls, while state-of-the-art strobes and lasers bounce off the many colors present in the room.

Upstairs, there’s a DJ station on the balcony, next to a dance cage with a lighting pole. Here, guests can mix their own music (CD, CDR and MP3 are supported) and control the lighting while watching the party below.

The 800-square-foot suite offers plenty of space for guests to dance, including a cage with a stripper pole (left). Upstairs, guests can mix their own music and create a soundtrack at the DJ station (right)

The stripper pole lights up, adding to the multi-sensory ambience of the suite.

The suite’s two themed bathrooms, named ‘Elton John’ and ‘John Travolta’, feature Toto toilets and double showers. John Travolta’s bathroom also features mountain views from its window, plus a TV and heated towel rail.

After dancing the night away, up to 10 guests can stay on king-size beds and fold-out couches, and enjoy two large TVs with “thousands of free DVDs.”

Additionally, to satisfy your food and drink cravings, there is a kitchenette with a microwave, as well as a bar with refrigerator.

A five-person hot tub awaits you to relax after the party, while a soundproofed rooftop viewing room offers views of the North Conway Mountains.

The town is known for its access to Mount Washington, ski resorts, and fall leaf peeping tours, so the views on offer are sure to be impressive.

Once they’re done partying, guests can relax on king-size beds and folding couches; Up to 10 people can spend the night. A five-person hot tub awaits guests to relax after the party.

Pictured is the exterior of Adventure Suites. The hotel offers a variety of extravagantly themed rooms, including ‘The Cave’ and ‘Jungle’ suites.

Up to 50 registered guests can enter the suite to enjoy entertainment until midnight, so you can feel like you’re in a nightclub with a lively atmosphere.

Do you want to talk to the family? There are no age restrictions, and children of all ages are welcome at The Club.

If clubbing isn’t your scene, Adventure Suites offers a wide range of other quirky-themed rooms, including ‘Roman Rendezvous’, inspired by an ancient love nest, ‘Deserted Island’ complete with a shell-shaped bed and statues mermaid, and ‘The Jungle’, with animal figures and a tiger-print sheet.

There is also a spa on site, offering various treatments including deep tissue and hot stone massages, a lounge-themed pub for dining, and a “back” patio with garden games, a playground with fire pits, grills , hammocks and a ‘genuine Igloo’ in the snow season.

Suite prices start from $659 (£529) per night. To book ‘The Club’, visit the hotel’s website. reservation page. For more information about the Adventure Suites hotel, visit www.aventurasuites.com.