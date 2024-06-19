Pictured: Teenage son of Ukrainian parents who stabbed 17-year-old boy to death on crowded dance floor reveals himself as anonymity order is lifted

A teenage killer who fatally stabbed another boy on a crowded dance floor can be identified for the first time today after requests from journalists lifted an order protecting his identity.

Yura Varybrus, the son of Ukrainian parents, stabbed Surrey teenager Charlie Cosser after he was asked to leave an end-of-term party in the grounds of a £1.5million rural farm last summer.

Varybrus, who will turn 18 in November, had never met Charlie before the party at Balmohano Farmhouse near Warnham, West Sussex.

He may be named for the first time after Judge Christine Henson allowed journalists’ requests.

Varybrus was just 16 when he first pleaded guilty to murder at Lewes Crown Court on July 28 and was due to be sentenced last September.

Yura Varybus, pictured here at the age of 14, has today been identified as Charlie Cosser’s killer.

Charlie Cosser (pictured), 17, was stabbed three times in the chest at an end-of-term summer party at a £1.5 million estate in Warnham, West Sussex, after a fight broke out.

Charlie’s father Martin, pictured with his mother Tara; He said, “We haven’t even been able to begin to cry for Charlie.”

Police photo at the scene of Charlie’s murder. The teenager was found ten to twenty minutes later sitting on a cot complaining that his “chest and back hurt a lot” and was rushed to hospital.

Varybrus had been drinking heavily during the night and claimed that he remembered nothing about the murder.

At another hearing in November his guilty plea was overturned, allowing him to be tried for murder.

Despite going to the same school as some of the other guests, Charlie and his killer had never met.

Charlie’s father, Martin Cosser, said: “He is very well known and I know people are afraid of him.”

‘The DCI told me that when he told him Charlie had died, he didn’t even flinch.

“He’s known for carrying a knife, as is his friend, who I think gave it to him.”

The killer’s father, Ihor Varybrus, lives in West Sussex and mother, Julia, lives with her new partner in Surrey.

The trial jury was never told that Varybrus had already pleaded guilty to murder days after Charlie’s death.

Then 16, he answered “Guilty” in a clear voice when charged with murder in July last year.

He exchanged a raised-fist salute with his father as he was taken off the dock in Lewes.

After the hearing, his father said: “It’s not just him, we’re all guilty.”

Charlie pictured with his older brother Adam, who described his final moments with his brother and said he broke the news to him that he and his fiancée Jade Avery were expecting a child.

Charlie’s parents (pictured) attended each day of the three-week trial along with Adam and the teenager’s sister Eloise, 16.

A video played in court showed Charlie being stabbed after a fight broke out when a girl complained about the killer’s behavior towards her.

“He’s a child, we’re all responsible and we should have made sure they didn’t drink.” I never saw him drinking before.

‘I haven’t been able to see him for five days and he’s only 16 years old; he is a boy.

“We need him to know that we love him and that we will be with him all his life.”

The judge is due to sentence Varybrus at Brighton Crown Court later today.