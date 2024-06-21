Pictured: Seven-month-old girl who died after being mauled by her family’s Belgian Malinois dog in their home.

For the first time, a seven-month-old girl who was mauled to death by her family’s dog in her home has been photographed.

Little Elle Doherty was savagely attacked by a Belgian Malinois at a property on Shorncliffe Road, in Coventry, West Mids, on Sunday.

He suffered serious head injuries and later died in hospital despite doctors’ efforts.

The dog, which is not classified as a dangerous breed, was destroyed by police who rushed to the scene.

A photo of the girl shows her smiling at the camera in a yellow overalls printed to look like a small tiger. With wide, dark eyes, the tragic girl opens her mouth wide as she looks at the photographer.

The force said that following an investigation into the circumstances of the death, detectives were satisfied that no criminal offenses had been committed.

A police spokesperson said: “We were called to a property on Shorncliffe Road shortly after 3pm on Sunday.

‘Together with our ambulance colleagues we arrived in a matter of minutes.

‘Elle Doherty, aged seven months, had received serious head injuries after being bitten by the family dog ​​inside the house.

‘Elle was treated at the scene by paramedics before being rushed to hospital for further treatment.

‘Tragically, she died shortly afterwards. Our thoughts remain with her family at this devastating time.

“The dog, registered as a Belgian Malinois, was removed from the home on Sunday and humanely destroyed.

‘We have informed Elle’s family and a file is now being prepared for the coroner.

“Our thoughts remain with the family at this tragic time, and they have now asked to be allowed to grieve privately.”

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service previously said: “We were called to a medical emergency at a private address on Shorncliffe Road in Coventry at 3.01pm on Sunday.

‘Two ambulances, a specialist paramedic, a paramedic officer and Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance were sent to the scene.

“Upon arrival, crews found a patient, a girl, who, after receiving treatment, was taken to hospital by ground ambulance.”