PICTURED: Adele REBUILT a $58 million Beverly Hills mansion she bought from Sylvester Stallone two years ago, as she “spends millions to renovate her forever home”

Advertisement

Adele has been hard at work remodeling her $58 million Beverly Hills home, which she bought from Sylvester Stallone in 2022.

While it’s unknown exactly what part of the 18,587-square-foot home the 36-year-old superstar is remodeling, photos from the construction site show she’s completely rebuilding the mansion, which she shares with husband Rich Paul.

He is reportedly paying “millions” for the extensive list of renovations, including adding a five-car garage and a fire-resistant roof to the pad, which he has yet to move into.

It seems that the singer has expanded the extensive property, which already had eight bedrooms and 12 bathrooms, to build a garage with capacity for several luxury vehicles.

According SunAdele’s team said they are also installing a “cool roof” on the property to meet the “strict specifications for properties in a ‘very high’ fire risk severity zone.”

Adele has been completely remodeling her $58 million Beverly Hills home, which she bought from Sylvester Stallone in 2022 (seen November 2022)

A source said: “When Adele bought the house she had no intention of changing too much. But she has a team of Hollywood experts who suggested the extra floor.

‘The house will be absolutely gigantic when it’s finished. But it looks amazing and she thinks it’s worth it.

“He wants to make it his permanent home with his son Angelo and partner Rich Paul, and dreams of expanding his family there.”

One staple part of their home that they haven’t renovated is the pool that features Sylvester’s iconic poolside statue of his boxing character Rocky.

The hitmaker bought the eight-bedroom, 12-bathroom home in January 2022, costing him a colossal $37.7 million mortgage.

Stallone had initially listed the property for $110 million, then reduced the price to $85 million before accepting Adele’s offer of just half the asking price.

Last year he told Wall Street Journal He had planned to take a statue of his character Rocky, which overlooks the pool, but the singer really “wanted the statue.”

Adele already owned three homes in a star-studded Beverly Hills neighborhood before adding Sylvester’s former abode to her property portfolio in January 2022.

While it’s unknown exactly what part of the 18,587-square-foot home the 36-year-old superstar is remodeling, photos from the construction site show he’s ‘completely’ rebuilding the mansion.

She bought the large property two years ago with her husband Rich Paul (pictured together), which was previously owned by Sylvester Stallone.

Adele already owned three homes in a star-studded Beverly Hills neighborhood before adding Sylvester’s former abode to her property portfolio in January 2022 (seen last year with her husband).

The Grammy-winning singer, who already shares son Angelo with ex-husband Simon Konecki, revealed last month that she wants to expand her family.

On stage at her Las Vegas residency, Adele told her fans that she hopes to have a daughter with Rich.

She said: ‘Once I’m done with all my obligations and all my shows, I want to have a baby.

‘I want a girl because I already have a boy. I feel like she might be the person I love the most in the world, but also probably the person I hate the most in the world; That’s what I feel will happen.

‘She’s going to put me in my place all the time, isn’t she?’

The Rolling In The Deep singer, who secretly married Rich late last year, joked that the little one will end up being a “bossy little queen” because of the parents she will have.

She said: “With me as a mother and Rich as a father, she’s going to be a bossy little queen, right?”