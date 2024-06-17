Pictured: 16-year-old boy who died after being crushed by a 30ft tree he was helping to fell for a summer job just a day after finishing his GCSEs, as police arrest three

A teenager who died after being crushed by a tree was helping to cut it down as a summer job.

The boy, locally named Kamil Hubert, is said to have been helping cut down the 30-foot tree after finishing his exams when he was seriously injured.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene in Carlton-in-Lindrick, near Worksop, Nottinghamshire, but Kamil was pronounced dead at the scene on Saturday morning.

Two men, aged 28 and 31, have been arrested for manslaughter.

A 28-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. All three remain in police custody.

Kamil Hubert, 16, was crushed by a 30ft tall tree he was helping to fell for a summer job after completing his GCSEs.

Floral tributes left at Rotherham Baulk following what police described as a ‘tragic incident’

Locals said the teenager, believed to have just completed his GCSE exams, was crushed while helping the men try to cut down the 30ft-tall tree, on the boundary of two properties.

The place remained cordoned off today (MON), with dozens of floral offerings in memory of the victim.

An online fundraiser to help pay for his funeral has raised more than £4,000, and his mother Jadwiga Pawlowska wrote on Facebook: “I will be very grateful for any help for my son. Please share the fundraiser and help us in this Difficult moment”.

Police described his death as a “tragic incident” and said his family was receiving support from specially trained officers.

A local who lives near the site said: “I first realized something was wrong on Saturday morning when the air ambulance landed in a field opposite my house.

‘At first I assumed it must be a car accident, because we live on a road where people drive very fast. But then I looked and saw countless ambulances and emergency vehicles.

‘I walked down the road to see what was going on, because it was obviously something very serious. I spoke to a man who said a child had been seriously injured. It sounds like a tree has landed on his chest.

‘Unfortunately it seems they couldn’t do anything. The air ambulance took off again about an hour later without him, simply because it was too late: he died at the scene.

“Apparently I had finished school the day before and this was some kind of summer job.”

A woman who lives near where the incident occurred and who also did not want to be identified said: “It’s really sad.” We’re told she was helping a couple of guys cut down the tree when part of it just fell and crushed her. There was a great response from the emergency services but unfortunately they were unable to save him.

‘It is a huge tree, about 30 feet high, and it dominates the garden of a house that has been empty and boarded up for years.

“To be honest, it seems like a tragic accident, but people have to realize how dangerous something like trying to fell a big tree can be. They can weigh a ton. You have to be very careful and use the right equipment, including safety equipment. Since then, the police have sent some people to take it down properly.

A general view of Rotherham Baulk in Carlton-in-Lindrick, Nottinghamshire, where Kamil was pronounced dead on Saturday morning.

He added: “Over the weekend a lot of young people came and left flowers, tributes and lit candles. He was obviously very popular. It’s so terrible that he is so young. My friend spoke to some of them and they told him he had just finished his GCSE last week. I should have had my whole life ahead of me.

Apparently he’s a local boy. My heart goes out to his family, no one should lose their child like that.”

Dozens of people also paid tribute online. Lisa Butterworth, writing on Facebook, described him as a “special young man”. She said: ‘It broke my heart when they told me this morning. You were always one of my favorites. So cheeky and nice. An honor to have known you. I’m so glad it was my bus that you rode on. He left too soon.’

Detective Inspector Simon Harrison, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a tragic incident and my thoughts are with the boy’s family. They have asked for privacy at this very difficult time.

‘The family is being supported by specially trained officers as we continue to investigate exactly what happened.

“Our investigations are continuing and we are appealing to anyone with information, including witnesses and anyone who may have captured CCTV, doorbell camera or dash cam footage, to contact us.”