‘Phil Foden is on fire – he’ll play the Germans out of the park’ – England fans’ fun new song set to Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Dancing in the Dark’ ahead of Euro clash with Serbia

England fans in Germany preparing for tonight’s clash against Serbia have been singing a new song that serenades one of the team’s star players, to the tune of American rock star Bruce Springsteen’s hit, Dancing In The Dark.

Supporters have been filmed paying tribute to Manchester City playmaker Phil Foden, who was named England Footballer of the Year last month.

The new song performed in Euro 2024 host Germany, where England face Serbia in Gelsenkirchen tonight, begins: “You can’t light a fire, you can’t light a fire without a spark.”

Supporters continue to declare: “Phil Foden is on fire – he will play the Germans out of the park.”

Follow fans anthems to hits from the likes of Atomic Kitten and Billy Ray Cyrus, as well as fans in England embracing Neil Diamond’s Sweet Caroline.

England fans in Germany revealed new chant dedicated to Manchester City’s Phil Foden

Fans have put new words for Bruce Springsteen’s Dancing In The Dark

However, less savory chants have also been heard, with rowdy England fans filmed chanting ’10 German bombers’ on the streets of Dusseldorf on Friday and yesterday.

Three Lions fans were warned by German police not to sing the song, and the officers gave them a clear message: “Don’t be stupid!”

However, members of the crowd were heard jumping around with beer cans and an English flag outside a Mexican restaurant singing the song.

The pro-Foden interpretation, however, has been well received, with the X account Days out of football sharing it with the words: ‘England’s new song is absolutely quality!’

The original song, released by Springsteen in 1984 and featuring future Friends actress Courteney Cox in its video, has the lyrics: “You can’t light a fire, you can’t light a fire without a spark.”

“This weapon is for hire, even if we are simply dancing in the dark.”

Sweet Caroline became one of the most sung England anthems at the Covid-delayed Euro 2020, held in 2021, where Gareth Southgate’s team reached the final at Wembley only to lose to Italy on penalties.

Other frequently heard chants include Three Lions, initially released by comedy duo Frank Skinner and David Baddiel along with Lightning Seeds when England hosted the European Championship in 1996.

The song, with its chorus insisting “Football comes home”, reached number one that year, again two years later when a new version was recorded to coincide with the 1998 World Cup, and again in the summer 2018.

That year Southgate led England to the semi-finals of the World Cup in Russia, losing 2-1 after extra time to Croatia.

Phil Foden, the subject of the new song, was last month voted England’s Footballer of the Year as he helped Manchester City win their fourth consecutive Premier League title.

England fans are optimistic ahead of the team’s opening match against Serbia.

Fans took to the streets of Gelsenkirchen in Germany for Euro 2024

England’s first match in Group C comes two days after the tournament began with the host nation defeating Scotland 5-1 on Friday night in Munich.

Fans embraced Whole Again, the then-2001 chart-topper from girl group Atomic Kitten.

The football reworking used the words: “Southgate, it’s you, you still turn me on, football is coming home.”

England fans, as well as those of other nations including Wales, at Euro 2016 in France, also chanted words to the tune of Billy Ray Cyrus’ Achy Breaky Heart.

Crowds traveling abroad to cheer on their national team can often be heard declaring: “Don’t take me home, please don’t take me home, I just don’t want to go to work.”

“I want to stay here and drink all your beer. Please, no, please don’t take me home.”

New chants that appear to have taken off include one about England captain Harry Kane, who plays for German club Bayern Munich after signing from Tottenham Hotspur last summer.

Their new song is set to the tune of Manfred Mann’s 1964 number one, Do Wah Diddy Diddy, and was also reworked by Spurs fans for Brazilian striker Richarlison.

The latest update reads: “Looking good, looking good, looking good, looking good, I’ve got Harry Kane in mind and he’s England’s number nine.”

England players previously added their vocals to tournament-related singles including Back Home before the 1970 World Cup in Brazil and We’ve Got The Whole World At Our Feet before traveling to Mexico for the final 16 years later.

England manager Gareth Southgate, pictured speaking to the media at the Arena AufSchalke in Gelsenkirchen yesterday, was serenaded with a cover of Atomic Kitten’s Whole Again.

Another new chant taken up by England fans is a reworking of Manfred Mann’s Do Wah Diddy Diddy, in tribute to number nine and national captain Harry Kane.

England’s opening match against Serbia will be followed by games against Denmark and Slovenia.

England’s 1990 World Cup team reached number one on World In Motion with New Order

Comedians David Baddiel and Frank Skinner then teamed up with Ian Broudie of the Lightning Seeds for Three Lions, which reached number one in 1996, 1998 and 2018.

Star winger John Barnes contributed a rap to New Order’s World In Motion, which hit number one as England reached the semi-finals of the 1990 World Cup in Italy.

The last time England played at German club Schalke’s stadium in Gelsenkirchen, hosting tonight’s match against Serbia, Sven-Goran Eriksson’s team was eliminated from the 2006 World Cup quarter-finals on penalties against Portugal.

Wayne Rooney was sent off during the match for trampling Portuguese centre-back Ricardo Carvalho, and his then Manchester United team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo was caught on camera winking after protesting to be shown a red card.

Among the music heard in the stadium after England’s 3-1 defeat on penalties was Doris Day singing: “Que sera, sera – whatever will be, will be.”