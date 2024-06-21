Peter Phillips and his NHS nurse girlfriend Harriet Sperling bring the PDA as they join the King and Queen at Royal Ascot.

Peter Phillips and his girlfriend Harriet Sperling packed on the PDA on day three of Royal Ascot as they shared a kiss.

The loved-up couple were photographed kissing while attending the equestrian event in Berkshire on Friday.

Princess Anne’s son, 46, had embarked on his new romance with Harriet, who is an NHS nurse, just weeks after splitting from his partner of three years.

In May, the couple spent the weekend together at the Badminton Horse Trial, where they were seen walking hand in hand.

And the couple didn’t hold back their affections today either as they were photographed leaning into each other and sharing sweet glances.

Peter, nephew of King Charles, opted for a smart ensemble with a black suit and striped trousers.

He also donned a beige vest, a pink button-down shirt, and a lilac tie, perfect for the sunny summer weather.

Elsewhere, Harriet looked elegant in a pastel pink dress with bow detailing at the front, accessorized with a matching headpiece.

Royal Ascot, the crown jewel of the UK racing calendar, began on Tuesday with the Queen Anne Stakes and runs until Saturday.

This year’s meeting will have a total prize money of £10 million. This is a record amount for Royal Ascot. Minimum winnings for the eight Group 1 races will be £650,000.

It was founded by Queen Anne in 1711 after she declared that Ascot was ideal for “horses galloping at full speed” and today it has become a major social event as well as a sporting attraction.

For the first time in its 313-year history, Ascot Racecourse announced the appointment of a creative director this year.

It comes as Harriet spoke candidly about her struggles as a single mother earlier this year.

She spoke about how she and her daughter survived “against all odds” while “journeying for 10 years with just each other” as she juggled parenthood with frontline NHS work as a pediatric specialist nurse.

Harriet, who is also a freelance writer, wrote a heartfelt article on living womanrevealing the extraordinary bond developed from “the unique relationship between a single mother and her son” that was “forged in the fire of struggles and victories.”

She admitted: “I compare us to an island and I have often found it difficult to imagine anyone joining that island.”

Harriet told how she drew strength from her Christian faith as she struggled during the early years when “resources were scarce and the future uncertain.”

In May, Harriet and Peter looked “in love” as they shared a kiss and were rarely apart as they joined Queen Camilla and other royals at the Badminton Horse Trial.

Harriet, who has been hailed a hero by a father for helping save the life of his seriously ill baby, wrote in March this year about the struggles and joys of her life as a single mother raising her young daughter.

She notes that while “raising children alone can be difficult,” “it can also be the most beautiful and precious relationship.”

Harriet said: ‘In the early years of my journey as a single mother to my daughter, resources were scarce and the future uncertain.

‘However, in the absence of material security, I discovered the strength and life that comes from true selfless love. A love that can be dedicated only to your child.’

The mother, who is in her 40s and writes under the name Harriet Sanders, added: “This extraordinary bond between a single mother and her daughter, marked by a mix of joy, challenges and unbreakable love, is a testament to the strength of the human spirit.

‘It’s a reminder that sometimes when we think ‘we have nothing, we actually have everything’ we need.

“In laughter, tears, and quiet moments of connection, we find the essence of what it means to love and be loved unconditionally.”

In Woman Alive, a monthly magazine for Christian women, Harriet told how she was “moved” by a television documentary by Katherine Ryan called Parental Guidance.

In the series, the comedian shared her experiences juggling raising her children alone with her career while exploring how other families faced challenges.

Harriet wrote: ‘His words, particularly about his firstborn and the different experience of raising a child when life was hard but in many ways simpler, resonated.

‘She spoke of a time when she ‘had nothing, she had everything’, a sentiment that might strike a chord with many single mothers, as it did with me.

“Katherine’s expression of guilt that her first daughter had her ‘to herself’ before her other children arrived is a sentiment I understand.”

Peter and Harriet were photographed happily mingling with the crowd at the Badminton Horse Trial on both Saturday and Sunday.

Divorced Peter, who is 18th in line to the throne, split from his partner of three years Lindsay Wallace, 43, just a few months ago.

Harriet is said to bear a striking resemblance to both Lindsay and Peter’s ex-wife Autumn Kelly, 46.

He and Canadian-born Autumn, mother of daughters Savannah, 13, and Isla, 12, announced their engagement in 2007 and married in 2008.

But in February 2020 they confirmed that they had broken up the previous year.

Harriet and Peter, who was the late Queen’s favorite grandson, are said to be in the “early days” of their relationship after recently meeting.

But it is considered a significant development that Harriet was invited to such a high-profile event where they made no attempt to hide their affection for each other.

The trials, which were also attended by Peter’s sister Zara Tindall, 42, and her husband Mike Tindall, 45, are a popular tradition among members of the royal family who sometimes compete in the games themselves.

In 2010, Harriet was a key member of a team of doctors and doctors who helped save the life of a seriously ill baby named Phineas after he was struck by a deadly virus when he was just three weeks old.

Divorced Peter, 46, split from his partner of three years Lindsay Wallace, 43, pictured, just a few weeks ago.

She appeared among a unique tribute created by Phineas’ photographer father, Michael Cockerham.

Phineas’ life was at stake after he contracted a mysterious illness that his immature immune system could not fight.

Harriet and her team immediately began working with the critically ill baby when he was transferred from Darent Valley Hospital in Dartford, Kent, to the world-famous Evelina Children’s Hospital in central London.

Describing his response, he said: “Just 20 minutes after receiving the call to pick up Phineas, the recovery team was on the way in an intensive care ambulance.”

It was learned that Phineas had been attacked by a common but rarely diagnosed virus.

After a week of “hope and hope,” Phineas recovered thanks to the “tireless efforts” of Harriet and the 62 other medical experts who treated him.

As a tribute, Michael took photographs of each member of the 63-person team, which were published in a book.

Michael, who became a fundraising ambassador for the hospital, said: “I never want to forget the people who fought to save my son.” “And I wanted to highlight the enormous team involved in his care, to show the enormous number of doctors needed to save a life.”