PETER HITCHENS: What is happening in Gaza is wrong and stupid. But did protesters really have to ransack a quiet corner of Oxford to make their voices heard?

The modern world has many ways to show that you care, with maximum publicity. If you want to build a catwalk for your consciousness to strut, the cameras will quickly arrive to film you.

Almost none of these paths to public admiration or self-admiration involve hard work, real sacrifice, or real consideration for others. Rather the complete opposite.

The more these people shout about their righteousness, the more I suspect that at home there is an unmade bed in a room that looks like a landfill and colleagues desperate and exasperated by the piles of unwashed dishes and empty beer cans.

And I think there is evidence of that in the ugly, messy mess that Gaza protesters have left behind in Oxford this week.

Apparently they say they plan to transform it into a community garden, but someone needs to tell them that splintered wood, pieces of old boards, discarded tents, and faded signs will never make any kind of garden.

Far from having green fingers, these future leaders of our society have demonstrated great skill at turning smooth grass into lumpy baked clay, bald spots, and mini deserts of wood chips.

This week, Gaza protesters outside Keble College in Oxford threw splintered wood, pieces of old boards, tents and faded signs.

Does it not occur to you that your fellow citizens really liked and enjoyed the place they have so carelessly desecrated? Or that, in a world increasingly composed of concrete ugliness and disorder, a place of order, tranquility and beauty is precious?

Has Gaza exhausted their ability to care so much that they couldn’t find the energy to tidy up when they were done?

Is a display of selfishness, pallets, boards, abandoned tents, uprooted and stripped grass where once there was pleasant grass, any sign of goodness?

This kind of thing is an important feature of our world. Donate publicly to a famous charity. Stick to the path to save the planet and who cares if the poor can’t go to work?

Wear a leftist t-shirt. Fly a Ukrainian and/or rainbow flag from your window. Or you can protest against something that everyone considers bad (much easier than protesting against things that everyone considers good, as I can attest).

Long ago, the satirical genius Tom Lehrer satirized such people in The Folk Song Army, which begins: “We are the Folk Song Army.” Each of us cares. We all hate poverty, war and injustice. Unlike the rest of you squares.

Even longer ago, the poet William Blake, who was not a conservative, warned: “He who would do good to another must do it in minute details: the general good is the argument of the scoundrel, the hypocrite, and the flatterer.”

But neither Lehrer nor Blake appear to have had much impact on this latest generation of protesters. I suspect they are largely unknown.

For example, let’s compare and contrast the loud, self-proclaimed nobility of the Gaza protesters in Oxford with the ugly, scruffy mess they have left behind in one of the places they first occupied and have now quietly abandoned.

In the spring, their consciences were so afflicted by the events in Gaza that they had to pitch their small tents on a serene, newly grassed lawn in front of the Oxford University Museum of Natural History.

I pass it twice a day on the way to and from Oxford station by bike. I remember the morning when I was happy to see the grass finally reappearing after years when the entire area had been surrounded by construction.

Among the trash left by the protest camp was a mountain of tarps and tents, which destroyed the historic university building.

At last, one of England’s finest Victorian buildings was back in its proper setting. Then the protesters appeared, uninterested in the soft, wet new grass, which squelched and turned to mud under their self-righteous feet.

There, often wearing silly masks, they proclaimed their opposition to the killing of civilians, as if no one else had felt that way. And there they published their alleged demands, directed at the Government and the university.

When you think about it, you should know that you have no more power over the authorities than a bug that bites an elephant’s butt has over that elephant. Maybe less.

Benjamin Netanyahu never ordered his guns to stop firing because he was so shocked by a student protest in Oxford that he couldn’t bear to continue.

And some of them should know that others besides them also oppose the bombing of Gaza, even hardened reactionaries like me. I remember when the camp was new, when I visited it and was greeted by platoons of trainee totalitarians.

These commissioners tried to give me orders, they told each other not to talk to me, they blocked my way and shouted slogans at me through a megaphone when I didn’t do what they told me.

I thought about the gardeners and how they must feel seeing their work so carelessly ruined.

In vain I asked the protesters why they couldn’t have camped in one of the many places in Oxford where they would have caused much less damage. But they just weren’t interested.

I was reminded of the great passage in Places Where They Sing, Simon Raven’s novel about the student revolt of the 1960s, in which a bright young student uses acid to burn stupid slogans on a beautiful Cambridge lawn.

He only realizes what he has done (and begins what will become a lifelong journey of repentance and remorse) when he later learns that one of the gardeners was found looking, crying, at the damage done to his years of work.

Now, when I took to anti-social media to suggest that the protesters’ behavior showed them as hypocrites, the fashionable left did not (of course) accept my point. Instead, they tweeted photos of ruins in Gaza and mocked, as if I didn’t know, that “the grass will grow again.”

They added (also as if I didn’t know) that the dead in Gaza will stay dead. I was reprimanded for supposedly caring more about a patch of grass than human lives. This would be a devastating criticism if it were so, but of course it is not.

Now, the bombing of Gaza makes me sad and angry at the same time, because I consider it wrong and stupid at the same time. But this doesn’t stop me from worrying about smaller things too. It also does not exempt me from household chores or my daily duties.

Peter remembers that shortly after the renovation, protesters quickly appeared, uninterested in the new moisture of the grass turning to mud under their “self-righteous feet.”

It’s not that we let people off the hook for running a red light or not taking their turn to go shopping because they’re worried about world affairs.

We should no longer leave protesters outside the basic rules of behavior because they are concerned about Gaza.

The real point here is very simple, and I very much hope that those still camped out on the grass in the middle of Radcliffe Square, one of Europe’s most magnificent urban spaces, will take note.

Sooner or later they will get tired of what they are doing and have to leave. My advice is simple.

When that day comes (and it will be soon), they and all their friends should form work groups and take pride in leaving the place clean and swept, without a speck of debris, trash or clutter in sight.

Some might even quietly offer to pay for any damage they caused. Then the rest of us might take them seriously and believe their claims that we care.