PETER HITCHENS: Scruffy Nick’s insult to Sunak shows how biased the BBC really is

I am a lifelong scruffy, the desperation of several tidy directors. The clothes hang awkwardly on my bulky Cornish frame and my suits look like I’ve been sleeping in them, minutes after wearing them for the first time. Perhaps most of all, I have hated wearing ties since I met one.

However, if I were interviewing the Prime Minister, I would undoubtedly struggle to wear a suit and tie. In fact, among journalists, I would have thought this was common ground. It doesn’t matter if you like or agree with the politician involved. He is the king’s prime minister. If we do not grant him a minimum of dignity, we are insulting our own institutions.

So it falls to me, of all people, to express surprise and dismay at the behavior of the BBC’s Nick Robinson while interviewing Rishi Sunak last week.

Nick Robinson also appeared to be trying, unsuccessfully, to grow a beard, writes Peter Hitchens.

Mr Robinson is, of course, a very important person, the aristocracy of the BBC. And we should all treat it with immense respect. But he turned up to his meeting with Sunak wearing an open-necked shirt.

He also seemed to be trying, unsuccessfully, to grow a beard. I have had several beards and would recommend anyone not to appear on TV with one until it has grown out properly. Unfinished beards make people want to press coins into your palm and offer you sympathy. Or maybe they think you are the leader of the Palestine Liberation Organization. Robinson’s effort looks more like what I imagine Jeremy Corbyn’s north London orchard looks like. The general impression was that the Prime Minister was being interviewed for the Big Issue and not the powerful national broadcaster, the BBC, created by Royal Charter.

If that had been all, it would have been a bit rude. But it was not like that. Mr. Robinson was markedly inquisitive and dismissive, like a policeman interviewing someone he has just caught in the middle of a robbery. Shortly after he finished, a Radio 4 bulletin proclaimed (reporting on the interview) that Mr Sunak had “admitted” something about the home. The word “admitted” suggested that he had reluctantly released it under heavy pressure, as if he had pleaded guilty. He did not do it. At most he recognized it. It would have been more impartial to say that he “said” it. Verbs like “admitted,” “claimed,” or “insisted” are used to make the person involved seem guilty or suspicious. The BBC, if it obeys its statutes and agreements, cannot use them in its political reporting. But it does.

I don’t have a tracking unit. He would never have time to listen to all the hours of such material coming out of the Corporation’s transmitters, day and night. But not since 1997 have I felt that the BBC’s coverage of a general election was so blatantly and carelessly biased. I suspect they are not even aware of it.

Because they, like many others, assume that the polls are correct. They have no right to do this. Polls in this country have often been wrong. In recent months, polls have also given erroneous results in India, Norway and Australia. But, unfortunately, there are many weak-minded people whose votes are influenced by polls, who want to follow the crowd and are afraid to stand out from the crowd.

I suppose the main message most viewers took away from the otherwise forgettable interview was that Rishi Sunak has already lost, writes Peter Hitchens.

The effect of polls on them is terrifyingly powerful. I suppose the main message most viewers took away from the otherwise forgettable interview was that Rishi Sunak has already lost. Otherwise, they wouldn’t have treated him like that. The BBC would have been too afraid of him.

This insidious and relentless propaganda is the Labor Party’s most effective weapon. Many people who (like Mr Robinson) have nothing to do with the Labor Party use it in its name. They should stop. There is no point in holding elections if the elite decides the outcome in advance.

It appears that the war in Ukraine will last as long as the war in Vietnam, if not longer. Think of all the coffins.

President Biden said at the G7 talks that the United States “will stand with Ukraine until they prevail in this war.” My God. That could take some time and a lot of deaths, what if they prevail? Whats Next?

My guess: A Russian leader who makes Putin look like a walking olive branch. At the same time, Biden persuaded the West as a whole to take a very dangerous step. The earnings of Russian money in the West, frozen after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, will be handed over to Ukraine.

Well, you say, it’s just justice. And it may be, but it is very unreliable from a legal point of view.

China, which plays a very long game, always watches these developments very carefully. We have already given Beijing the excuse to freeze our assets on its territory if it thinks we have behaved badly.

Now they have the perfect pretext to use the money against us as well. How strange that just when the West begins to weaken it becomes bolder and more reckless.

I long ago accepted that it is impossible to have a rational debate about Ukraine in a country where everyone thinks it is always 1938 and anyone we don’t like is a new Hitler.

In reality, knowing something about major world problems is a disadvantage in any debate. But are we being wise here?