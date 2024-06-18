Peter Andre reveals his devastation at the death of Dr Michael Mosley and calls him a “lovely man” who “couldn’t have been nicer” to him on ITV show The Junk Food Experiment.

Peter Andre has revealed his devastation over the death of Michael Mosley.

Dr Mosley, 67, was found dead next to a fence at the Agia Marina resort in Crete on Sunday, June 9, just 80 meters from a beach bar and safety.

Peter and Dr Mosley appeared together on ITV show The Junk Food Experiment and the singer said he was “shocked” to hear of her death.

In his new magazine column, Peter wrote: “I was very sad to hear of Dr Mosley’s passing; he was such a lovely man.” I worked with Michael at The Junk Food Experiment and he couldn’t have been nicer to me.

‘What happened to him is devastating and very shocking. I really feel for his family and I can’t even imagine how his wife and his children feel. My thoughts and my love are with them.”

The Junk Food Experiemnt aired in 2019 and, along with Peter, also featured The Chase’s Shaun Wallace, former MP Nadine Dorries, Made In Chelsea’s Hugo Taylor and Coronation Street star Hayley Tammadon.

The celebrities had to eat only Britain’s three favorite fast foods (pizza, fried chicken and burgers) for three weeks straight to see what impact it had on them.

The initial post-mortem examination carried out by Rhodes coroner Despina Nethena showed that there was no third party involvement and no “criminal” element involved, but a definitive cause of death has yet to be established.

Police and the coroner are also investigating footage from the restaurant seen by MailOnline which shows Dr Mosley wandering around in a state of confusion for twenty minutes before collapsing on Wednesday 5 June.

Temperatures at the time were around 40°C and it is believed that excessive heat played a role in his death.

In the video he appears to pause momentarily next to the perimeter wall, resting one hand on it, and then loses his balance and disappears from view.

MailOnline retraced the route and it should have only taken five minutes, but Dr Mosley appeared to be wandering for twenty minutes before disappearing from sight.

According to the coroner, Dr. Mosley died around 4 p.m. on the day of his disappearance.

Dr Mosley was found at around 10.30am on June 9 by the manager of a restaurant in Agia Marina.

One staff member said: ‘How we miss him is a mystery. He was distraught with fatigue but no one saw him. “This is heartbreaking.”

The doctor was captured on CCTV footage at a beach restaurant stumbling around for several minutes before the 67-year-old cautiously walked down a slope near a perimeter fence before disappearing out of sight.

He is then believed to have gone around the fence before falling to the spot where his body was found face up just 80 meters from a holiday resort.

Ilias Tsavaris, 38, said he was alerted by the restaurant owners who had received a call from the mayor of Symi.

‘The mayor had seen something unusual on a water taxi and they told me to go up there and check it out. As he approached me, I saw something shining in the sun: his watch. When I got closer I knew it was him. Horrifying.’

Dr Michael Mosley died two and a half hours after leaving his wife Dr Claire Bailey (pictured together)

CCTV footage from the restaurant shows a customer who could have potentially heard a cry for help walking near where Dr Mosley was lying. Sources said Dr Mosley’s wife was not expected to visit the site, but she was likely to return to the UK from Rhodes, an hour’s boat ride from Symi.

Police sources ruled out foul play, but said it was not possible at this time to determine how he died. A coroner’s spokesman said: “It appears it was a fall but we need to establish whether he had a medical episode beforehand and it will take time.”

Dr Mosley’s wife has paid an emotional tribute to her “wonderful, funny, kind and brilliant” husband after his body was found.

Sophie Laurimore, director of The Soho Agency, which represented Dr Michael Mosley, described him as a “wise, wonderful and charming man”.

She said: ‘It is with such deep sadness that we say goodbye to our dear friend and client, the wise, wonderful and charming man, Michael Mosley.

‘Michael loved what he did and found it a pleasure and great privilege to work with his colleagues in television, radio, publishing and in his business, The Fast 800.

“He was immensely grateful for how receptive the public was to the ideas he had the privilege of sharing and to the many scientists whose work he had the honor of helping popularize.

‘Our hearts go out to Clare and the children. Michael was unique. The work he did was important. We will miss him very much.