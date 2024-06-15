Peter Andre is “grateful” to have time to “bond” with newborn Arabella after work prevented him from spending time with his older children.

Peter Andre has said he is “grateful” to have time to “bond” with newborn Arabella after work prevented him from spending time with his older children.

Mysterious Girl singer Peter, 51, and Emily, 34, share children Amelia, 10, and Theo, seven, and welcomed their third child together on April 2.

Peter is also father to Junior, 18, and Princess, 16, whom he shares with his ex-wife Katie Price, to whom he was married from 2005 to 2009.

Speaking about Arabella’s arrival, Peter said Sun: ‘This time we are pretty sure it will be the last.

‘Well, never say never. I’m not 100 percent there, but I enjoy having time to bond with her.

“I’ve never had that opportunity with others before because of work, so I’m grateful for how it’s turned out.”

‘Everyone wants to spend time with her whenever they can. Junior goes to see her first thing in the morning.

It comes after Peter and Emily revealed the adorable nickname they have given their youngest daughter Arabella.

Sharing the video of his wife, Peter posted a clip of his newborn baby to his Instagram Stories on Saturday.

In the sweet clip, Emily, who is a doctor, held her little one in her arm while watching her other children play with water balloons in the background.

She captioned her short home video: “Little Bella watches the kids play with water balloons.”

Arabella looked adorable in a colorful feather-print baby outfit and looked cozy as her doting mother cradled her in her arms.

Her sweet nickname for the newborn is a surprise given the couple’s previous trouble deciding on her legal name.

Peter and Emily share Amelia, 10, and Theo, seven, together and Peter has Junior, 18, and Princess, 16 (all pictured in 2023) with his first wife, Katie Price.

A month after welcoming their third child together, Emily revealed the name on Instagram, telling her fans: “It’s taken a while, but after much deliberation we’ve finally decided.” Arabella Rose Andrea.

The name is a sweet nod to Peter’s 88-year-old mother, Thea Andrea, who has been battling health issues in recent months.

Peter and Emily had struggled to choose a name for their baby, and the star expressed her frustration in her OK! Magazine column last month.

‘Emily has made a surprising recovery since her birth… but as I write this we still don’t have a name!’ he said.

‘We were in exactly the same situation when we had Millie. We went around in circles for weeks, but it’s not until you meet a baby that you really know her name.

‘We don’t have much time left until we have to register it, so the clock is ticking. She loved Olivia, Charlotte, and Athena, but Emily wasn’t too crazy about them, so they’re off the table. It’s a great decision!’

The singer previously admitted that they have only four weeks to choose their daughter’s name.

Last month, Peter uploaded the first snaps of his newborn daughter from ‘just a few minutes’ on Instagram after the birth.

They showed Emily breastfeeding her daughter and him wearing a medical cap while holding her.

He captioned the heartwarming snaps: ‘Just a few minutes ago… We’re feeling so overwhelmed right now. So happy to welcome our beautiful baby girl to the family.

The Mysterious Girl singer, 51, and his doctor wife Emily, 34, share children Amelia, 10, and Theo, seven, and welcomed their third child together on April 2.

‘Mom and daughter are doing amazing. Born on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, he weighed 7 pounds 3 ounces and is fortunately very healthy.

‘The baby has been spoiled with hugs from Junior, Princess, Amelia and Theo, who are in love with his new little sister. As parents, we couldn’t be happier.

‘The only thing is… She doesn’t have a name yet. Aid! Thank you to all the doctors, midwives and staff at Musgrove Park Hospital Taunton. You were incredible. And Emily’s parents, who I adore. You both have been incredible.

And he concluded: ‘I’m so happy. I’m just going to hug her. Thaks everyone for reading.’

The couple announced Emily’s pregnancy in October via Instagram after they shared a pair of ultrasound photos.

The TV personality explained that the timing of the birth worked well because the older children were able to spend time with the new baby during the school holidays.

He added: “It’s been great to have the kids out of school over the holidays so we can spend time together as a family.”

‘While we are looking for a name, we are simply trying to differentiate between day and night. Lack of sleep is already real!’

Their new baby’s name is a sweet tribute to Peter’s beloved mother, Thea Andrea, who is battling Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s.

Days after his daughter’s birth, Peter praised his two eldest children, Princess and Junior, for flying 12,000 miles to Australia to visit their mother while she goes through a “very difficult time.”

The singer took to Instagram on April 7 to share a video of his teenage children hugging their grandmother.

Peter revealed that he had not joined Princess and Junior on the last-minute trip.

He wrote: ‘Junior and Princess. The fact that you drove to Somerset to be with us hours before and the days after to see your little sister’s arrival.

AND THEN getting on a plane and traveling 12,000 miles to be with your grandmother at a very difficult time for her shows me how beautiful you are.

‘I will never forget this moment. Thank you for being truly amazing. I love them all. Keep hugging mom for me, please tell her I love her and that we will go out soon.

Both teens responded to Peter in the comments, with Princess writing: “I love you daddy,” while Junior added: “Cherish moments like this.”