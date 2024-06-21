Perfect paradors reign in Spain: these state-run hotels are often former palaces and monasteries that feature fascinating architectural touches and modern flourishes.

They have been royal palaces, castles, manors, monasteries and convents, but now government-owned paradores, iconic and often historic buildings, are the perfect places to experience Spanish culture.

Here are some of the best…

Great in Granada

Old: Parador San Francisco, pictured, is located within the grounds of the Alhambra palace in Andalusia

The Parador San Francisco is located in a splendid setting within the Alhambra, the Moorish palace built on a hilltop in the Andalusian city of Granada between 1238 and 1358.

Originally part of a 14th century palace, it later became a Franciscan convent.

Do not miss: Exploring the parador’s tower and peaceful courtyard, as well as enjoying an evening drink in the gardens.

Details: From £390; Fly to Malaga, 125 kilometers away.

THE OLDEST HOTEL IN THE WORLD?

A room in Santiago de Compostela, which has gothic and baroque touches and has served as accommodation for pilgrims since the 15th century.

Considered the oldest hotel in the world, the Parador de Santiago de Compostela has provided accommodation to pilgrims since the 15th century, and guests who have completed the Camino de Santiago are offered free meals.

This luxurious parador has beautiful Gothic and Baroque architectural touches.

Do not miss: Visit the wonderful cathedral next door.

Details: From £165; Fly to Santiago, eight miles away.

FORTRESS WITH ROOMS

In a Galician manor house inside a medieval fortress near the Portuguese border, the Parador de Baiona features vaulted ceilings, beautiful secluded gardens and a swimming pool.

Over the years, the fortress fought against pirates and also against one of our own: Sir Francis Drake, repelled in 1585.

Do not miss: A walk through the old town and along the promenade and the port.

Details: From £139; Fly to Vigo in Portugal, 21 kilometers away.

THE DREAM OF THE GOODIES

The Parador de Alcalá de Henares is located within the city of Alcalá de Henares, declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO, birthplace of the famous writer Miguel de Cervantes. It retains many original features and also has a swimming pool and spa. The rooms are distributed in two buildings.

Do not miss: Its two excellent restaurants: San Tomás and Hostería.

Details: From £165; Fly to Madrid, 27 kilometers away.

MORISHES AND DEFAULTS

Elegant: Parador de Carmona features a fabulous Moorish-style tiled patio, upstairs

Located within a medieval fortress overlooking the town of Carmona, overlooking the Andalusian plains, the Parador de Carmona has a Moorish-style tiled interior courtyard with a fountain.

Do not miss: A trip to see the nearby Roman amphitheater and necropolis.

Details: From £138; Fly to Seville, 30 kilometers away.

CADIZ WITH STYLE

Also known as Hotel Atlántico, the Parador de Cádiz is elegant and modern and located on the seafront. The hotel, just a few minutes’ walk from Cádiz’s atmospheric old town, has an elegant spa.

Do not miss: A visit to the walls and fortresses of Puertas Tierra.

Details: From £139; Fly to Seville, 147 kilometers away.

WONDER OF ROUND

Historic: Parador de Ronda in the El Tago Gorge, pictured, offers spectacular views

Spectacularly located next to the 120m El Tago Gorge, the Parador de Ronda has wonderful views of the Andalusian hilltop town of Ronda and luxurious rooms.

Its restaurant serves local dishes such as perdiz de la serrania (partridge stewed in wine).

Do not miss: Visit to the museum in the nearby bullring.

Details: From £165; Fly to Malaga, 120 kilometers away.

LUXURY MONASTERY

Inside a former monastery with vaulted ceilings and a spectacular freestanding staircase, the Parador de Plasencia has luxurious rooms with elegant private bathrooms. Plasencia is a pleasant commercial city in the province of Extremadura.

Do not miss: A drink at sunset on the terrace while enjoying the surroundings.

Details: From £115; Fly to Madrid, 262 kilometers away.

CLASSY CASTLE

The Parador de Sigüenza is located inside a magnificent 12th century castle in the city of Sigüenza. Don’t be intimidated by the imposing battlements: the interior is luxurious. The former banquet hall is now a huge hall decorated with armor.

Do not miss: The Romanesque chapel from the 13th century.

Details: From £119; Fly to Madrid, 120 kilometers away.

LIVE LION

Parador de León houses an impressive collection of paintings and tapestries

The Parador de León is located in one of the most prominent and distinguished buildings in León, an old monastery dating back to the 16th century. The interior is filled with works of art, from paintings from the Flemish school to tapestries and contemporary works.

Do not miss: A drink and some tapas in the town’s lively Humedo neighborhood.

Details: From £164; Flight to León via Barcelona.

BRAVO ON THE COSTA BRAVA

Overlooking the Mediterranean on a rocky cliff next to a beach on the Costa Brava, the Parador de Aiguablava is a modern four-star hotel. There is a great outdoor pool and renowned restaurants nearby.

Do not miss: A trip to nearby Figueras to visit the Dalí museum.

Details: From £138; Fly to Girona, 30 miles away.

CROPS CANARIES

In San Sebastián, the capital of the Canary Island of La Gomera, the Parador de La Gomera is located in a stately home.

It enjoys stunning views of Tenerife and its mountain, the volcanic Teide, and is surrounded by spectacular subtropical gardens. The rooms are elegant with traditional decoration and fans.

Do not miss: A visit to Garajonay National Park, a prehistoric rainforest.

Details: From £155 to £263; She flies to Tenerife and takes a ferry.

CALM OF THE COUNTRYSIDE

Parador de Santo Estevo is a converted monastery with a remote feel

In a former Benedictine monastery, parts of which date back to the 6th century, the Parador de Santo Estevo is located in remote and wonderfully quiet countryside, and also has an excellent restaurant.

Do not miss: A drink before dinner in the parador’s peculiar bar inside a cloister.

Details: From £123; Fly to Santiago de Compostela, 120 kilometers away.

DRAMATIC MOUNTAINS

Next to the spectacular Picos de Europa, the Parador de Cangas de Onís is another ancient monastery dating back to the 12th century. Standard rooms are located in a modern wing, while the best rooms are in the former monastery.

Do not miss: A walk through the city to see the nearby five-arch Roman bridge.

Details: From £123; fly to Asturias airport, 60 miles away

BASQUE TREATMENT

Overlooking the Basque town of Hondarribia on Spain’s border with France, the Parador de Hondarribia is located within a magnificent 10th-century castle. The highlight is a magnificent terrace for sunset drinks with views across France.

Do not miss: A trip to the nearby beach.

Details: From £138; Fly to Oviedo, 40 miles away.

THE BEST OF MALAGA

On a hill above Málaga’s old town, the Parador de Málaga Gibralfaro is far enough from the beaches to be free of the crowds. It is in a small traditional stone mansion next to a castle with magnificent views of the city from the terrace.

Do not miss: The nearby Picasso Museum.

Details: From £133; fly to Malaga.

The prices indicated are B&B per night for two people. Paradores in the UK can be booked through Keytours International (keytoursinternational.es).