People smuggling gangs will be “rubbing their hands with joy” if Labor wins the election, warns Home Secretary James Cleverly

Trafficking gangs will be “rubbing their hands with joy” if Labor wins the election, the Home Secretary warned last night.

James Cleverly was speaking after it emerged that almost 900 migrants arrived in Britain in just one day earlier this week.

The Home Office confirmed there were 882 small boat arrivals on Tuesday, the highest number in more than 18 months.

Cleverly said: “Human traffickers are vile and criminal, but not stupid.”

‘They are marketing their criminal services through social media and changing their tactics in response to the UK government’s actions.

A boat overloaded with migrants crossing the English Channel to the UK in April

‘A Labor government led by a man with a record of weakness on immigration and scrapping the Rwanda plan will be used as a sales pitch around the world.

‘Labour’s immigration plan is just a rebranding of existing Home Office teams and the removal of our key deterrent.

“Smugglers will be rubbing their hands with joy if Labor wins this election.”

The Conservatives have vowed to press ahead with mandatory expulsions of “irregular” migrants to Rwanda if they retain power in the general election.

By contrast, Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer has said his party will immediately cancel the deal with Rwanda.

Labor says it will instead seek a new return deal with France, which has already been rejected several times by President Emmanuel Macron’s administration, as well as creating a strengthened Border Security Command.

Since January 1, more than 11,000 migrants have crossed the English Channel in small boats

RNLI lifeboats and Border Force vessels were seen rounding up men, women and children as they arrived at the port of Dover.

Tuesday’s arrivals, including children, came after four days without crossing due to wind in the English Channel.

It broke the previous daily record for this year by more than 180 and brought the total number of arrivals so far this year to 12,313, up 17 percent from the same point last year.

It was the highest daily figure since 947 people arrived on British soil on November 29, 2022.

Stephen Kinnock, Labour’s shadow immigration minister, said: “Far from stopping the boats, Rishi Sunak is presiding over the worst year our country has ever seen for Channel crossings.”

“While it has focused all its efforts on trying to send 300 migrants to Rwanda, 40 times as many people have crossed the Channel this year, smuggling gangs have become increasingly richer and the amount the government is spending on hotels for applicants asylum remains stuck at £8 million a day.

Migrants board a smuggler’s boat in an attempt to cross the English Channel in April

He added: “The Labor Party has a comprehensive plan to smash the gangs and end the use of hotels, with hundreds of specialist investigators using counter-terrorism powers under a new Border Security Command and the creation of a new Returns and Enforcement Unit to remove people from Britain who have no right to be here.

Earlier this week it emerged that a second rejected asylum seeker had been voluntarily sent to Rwanda.

The unnamed migrant received around £3,000 of British taxpayers’ money in exchange for agreeing to go to Kigali.

Ministers revealed the voluntary scheme in March as an addition to the mandatory expulsions programme.

Under the terms of the voluntary plan, anyone who agrees to be sent to Rwanda will receive the same conditions as under mandatory measures, including up to five years of housing, job training, medical care and other support.

Ministers believe the prospect of being deported to Rwanda will deter migrants from crossing from northern France in the first place.

The all-time highest daily number of small craft arrivals is 1,305 on September 3, 2022.