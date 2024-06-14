Pedophile pop star Gary Glitter, 80, could lose a multimillion-pound fortune “as more women come forward to sue him” after he was ordered to pay £508,000 to one of his victims.

Pedophile Gary Glitter could lose his multimillion-dollar fortune and more women will come forward to sue him following a court ruling this week, a source has claimed.

The disgraced pop star, 80, was this week ordered to pay more than £508,000 in compensation for abusing a 12-year-old girl in the 1970s, at the height of his fame.

The victim was among three people who were abused by the singer, whose real name was Paul Gadd, between 1975 and 1980.

A source said Mirror that “more victims” have since come forward with separate accusations, and lawyers are reportedly confident they can sue Gadd in light of the ruling.

It was unclear whether the victims were involved in the current UK court case.

Gadd, who rose to fame in the 1970s and 1980s, is still believed to be racking up royalties in prison with an estate worth around £6m.

Pedophile and former pop star Gary Glitter, whose real name is Paul Gadd, leaves Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London in June 2014 after appearing to face eight charges of sexual offences.

Glitter’s fall from grace began in the late 1990s, when he was convicted of possessing thousands of child abuse images and jailed for four months in 1999. He was seen in 1974.

In Monday’s High Court ruling, Judge Tipples found there was “no doubt” that the plaintiff was abused “of the most serious kind” as a child.

The judge wrote in a 13-page ruling that the abuse “has had a very significant adverse impact on the rest of his life”, and ordered Gadd to pay £508,000 in damages.

Judge Tipples said the six-figure sum included £381,000 in lost earnings and £7,800 for future therapies and treatments.

Richard Scorer, head of abuse law at Slater & Gordon, acting on behalf of the victim, said: “While no amount of money can compensate for the horrific sexual abuse, the award at least goes to recognize the devastation inflicted on my client.” . throughout his childhood and adult life.’

The victim, now 60, said Gadd served him champagne at a hotel when he was 12 after meeting him at a concert in 1977.

She said she was invited to the pop star’s London home, where he assaulted and raped her.

The victim dropped out of high school, struggled to stay employed and legally changed her name after suffering flashbacks, The Times. reported.

The victim did not speak about the abuse she had suffered and retained for much of her life until her mother’s death.

He said it was only then that the “lid was lifted” and he was able to report his abuse in 2013, which led to a conviction.

Judge Tipples said she had “no doubt” the victim had suffered serious abuse, which she believed had a substantial impact on her life.

A hearing was expected to follow to consider any interest in damages and legal costs, as the offenses date back decades.

Mr Scorer added: “Gadd’s refusal to participate in the process simply demonstrates his complete lack of remorse, something we will remind the parole board if he makes another application for early release.”

“We will pursue Gadd’s payment and continue to support our client throughout this process.”

Archive photo. Gary Glitter, real name Paul Gadd, in January 2015

The 80-year-old is said to be resigned to dying behind bars after his last parole hearing was rejected (pictured in 2015).

Glitter photographed in 2007 in Vietnam, where he spent three years in prison on child abuse charges.

In 2012, Gadd became the first person arrested under Operation Yewtree, accused of the historic sexual abuse of three schoolchildren between 1975 and 1980.

In 2015, he was found guilty of attempted rape, four counts of indecent assault and one of having sexual intercourse with a girl under 13.

Gadd’s crimes were first exposed in 1997 after child pornography was found on his computer after taking it in for repairs.

The Guardian reported at the time how Gadd had “last night faced a humiliating end to his 25-year career as one of pop’s most colorful characters.”

Despite his overnight downfall, the singer is believed to still earn royalties from radio plays and the use of songs featuring his work, including Oasis’ ‘Hello’, released on the band’s 1995 album band (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?

Last month, The Sun reported that Gadd’s net worth is believed to be “in the region of £6.5 million”.