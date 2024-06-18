Paul Mescal dubbed the ‘King of Shorts’ as he leads the men in tiny boxers and loafers at Milan Fashion Week.

She has made a name for herself as one of Hollywood’s hottest young stars.

But Paul Mescal’s latest look may have proven to be a step too far for some fans.

Earlier this week, the Normal People actor, 28, attended Gucci’s Milan Fashion Week SS25 show wearing items from the fashion house’s new collection.

For the occasion, the star, who appeared in a Gucci campaign in October 2023 to promote its Horsebit Loafer 1953, opted for a light blue shirt with the brand’s logo, which he only buttoned halfway up.

Paul then paired this with some striped shorts, which looked like a pair of boxers.

Pictured: Paul Mescal seen wearing shorts at Gucci’s Milan Fashion Week show earlier this week.

The star completed her fashion-forward ensemble with long white socks and black Gucci loafers.

speaking to GQPaul said he is a “big advocate of men wearing shorter shorts.”

Explaining how she put the outfit together, the star said: ‘From my point of view, it’s all about proportion.

“Like shorter shorts with maybe a longer top.”

However, Paul wasn’t the only Milan Fashion Week guest who took the opportunity to show off his sculpted pins.

Earlier in the day, Italian rapper Tony Effe was photographed arriving at the show in style.

The 33-year-old musician opted for black shorts, which he combined with a red t-shirt.

Taking a similar approach to Paul, Tony also wore long white socks and chunky black loafers, with silver trim.

Pictured: Italian rapper Tony Effe arrives at the Gucci Fashion Week show in Milan wearing shorts.

Pictured: Gucci model seen wearing the fashion house’s new shorts, which appear in its SS25 collection.

Pictured: Gucci models seen wearing the fashion house’s new shorts, found in its SS25 collection.

What’s more, the theme of very short shorts also reached the catwalk.

One model was photographed wearing an oversized red short-sleeved shirt and fluorescent pink shorts.

Meanwhile, another had a very similar style to Paul Mescal and was photographed wearing a purple button-down shirt that showed off his washboard abs.

The Gucci team completed this runway look with black shorts and pointy loafers.

That said, Gucci’s models and guests weren’t the only ones joining in on the divisive fashion trend.

Paul Mescal mixed it up with Normal People in March 2024 when he ventured out in a pair of tight gym shorts.

Pictured: Normal People star Paul Mescal seen running in London in 2020 wearing running shorts.

Left: Paul Mescal out for a run in London in 2020. Right: The Normal People star at Milan Fashion Week in 2020

The musician, 33, finished off his look at Milan Fashion Week with a pair of boxer briefs, which Paul Mescal would undoubtedly approve of.

Since Normal People aired in 2020, Paul Mescal has been photographed wearing running shorts on numerous occasions, which fans have dubbed ‘slut shorts.’

In March 2024, the Irish star set pulses racing when he was spotted in New York wearing tight gym shorts.

In October 2020, the actor was photographed wearing a pair of black micro shorts while on the set of The Lost Daughter.

Sharing a photo of Nike’s favorite running brand in X, one fan wrote in May: ‘Brothers… it’s time.

“Sl**ty shorts just got sl**ty in time for summer.”

Meanwhile, british gq They have also referred to the clothing as ‘fucking shorts’.

GQ’s interview with Paul at Milan Fashion Week earlier this week sent fans into a frenzy online, with one dubbing him the “King of Shorts.”

Another added: “Never stop wearing shorts Paul.”

“THANK YOU FOR YOUR SERVICE,” gushed a third.

However, a quarter insisted the shorts trend has “got out of hand”.

“Those are boxers,” said another reviewer.