Parisians express concern over Bianca Censori’s ‘worrying’ barely-there ribbon suit amid claims husband Kanye West is ‘controlling’ her

Young Parisians have expressed concern about Bianca Censori’s behavior in the French capital after she was seen wearing a revealing outfit made solely of duct tape.

This follows fears that the Australian architect, 29, is being “controlled” by her husband Kanye West, 47, as she steps out in a variety of skimpy outfits.

The outfit, one of Bianca’s most revealing to date, saw her wear bandage-style straps that only covered her nipples while out and about with her stylist Gadir Rajab.

She wore a pair of low-slung beige pedals, constructed from strips of beige tape wrapped around her legs, with slight gaps that opened as she walked toward the restaurant.

Bianca’s loved ones have expressed their fears after she married Kanye in December 2022, with some even going so far as to stage an intervention, while her father Leo was reportedly set to confront the rapper over his clothes X-rated daughter.

This follows fears that the Australian architect, 29, is being “controlled” by her husband Kanye West, 47, as she steps out in a variety of skimpy outfits (pictured together in February).

Speaking to MailOnline on Friday, some Parisians found his outfits “worrying” and claimed Kanye’s “publicity stunts” were “bizarre” and “dangerous.”

Sarra Sean, a 20-year-old linguist, said: “She’s free to do what she wants with her own body, but it’s a bit strange.”

“I don’t really like celebrities, but clearly there has to be some concern if a famous person acts strangely. “Some of Kanye’s political statements have been very concerning lately.”

San Zaya, an 18-year-old student, said both Bianca Censori and Kanya West had a responsibility to “be a good example for young people.”

She explained: ‘Kanya in particular is world famous and a very influential artist, so everything he does is copied everywhere.

“People can dress how they look, but if they are forced to behave a certain way on camera, that can be very dangerous.”

‘These two are massively followed on social media. I like Kanye West’s music, but I don’t like some of the publicity that’s surrounded him lately.’

Eli Sanne, 21, said: “Some of the photos certainly looked quite worrying – Kanye is good at what he does, but his behavior can be strange.”

Abdoulaye Bamba, 18, added: “I really like Kanya’s music; he’s been very popular for many years, but I’m not interested in his publicity stunts.”

There have been claims that Ms Censori’s risqué outfits could get her arrested for public indecency, but Paris lawyers have since said “this is a ridiculous idea”.

Fans have noticed that Ms Censori, an Australian, looked tired and worn out during her last trip to Paris.

On Thursday night, she appeared at Gigi, an Italian restaurant off the Champs-Elysees, wearing a daring ensemble made up mostly of beige ribbon.

Her husband was not present and she was accompanied by a stylist and other members of West’s entourage.

‘What’s wrong with her? A real question,” wrote the owner of an account on the commenting platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Another wrote: ‘Why does she allow someone to denigrate her like this? It’s amazing.

Other comments included: “She looks like a sad clown,” “She needs a wellness check,” and “Is she okay? She looks completely exhausted.” MY GOD.’

A source working for city prosecutors said: “Paris is the fashion capital of the world; no one risks prosecution for their fashion choices.”

Kanye has always been popular in Paris, where rap music is extremely popular.

In 212, his music was used by the then socialist presidential candidate, Françoise Hollande.

In March of this year, Bianca’s mother flew from Australia to the United States last week with the intention of “saving” the Yeezy designer, according to inside sources, who say she is taking the time “to see for herself.” “If your daughter really has everything under control. control.

“Bianca’s mother had to check it out for herself after Bianca told her family she had this under control,” a source told DailyMail.com. “This has been a wonderful opportunity for Alexandra to be able to spend time with Bianca and assess the situation for herself.”

Bianca’s worried mother rushed to try to “save” her daughter, but her fears were reportedly eased during their time together.

The source continued: “Right now is a crucial time and Alexandra was discreet and believed he would come to save her daughter.” But this is not the case.

‘Kanye has started to change things up since the release of Vultures in that he’s not going off on as many unhinged rants.

‘He also knows how to sweet talk a mom. “It has been a really good experience and everyone is very relieved to see it with Alexandra.”

More recently, inside sources claim that Bianca’s family is concerned that Kanye is “dragging her into the world of adult film” and using her to promote his new venture Yeezy Porn.

The Grammy winner has been criticized by his fans for appearing to dismiss the Christian beliefs he had previously so publicly prioritized.

Bianca’s family and friends are said to be among the critics and fear the controversial musician will “use” the architectural designer to “promote sexual indecency.”

‘“Bianca’s family was willing to give Kanye the benefit of the doubt after his mother’s recent visit to Los Angeles,” an exclusive source told DailyMail.com.

‘For Bianca’s sake they were willing to overlook her anti-Semitic comments and inappropriate behavior.

‘They were even trying to accept that I wasn’t forcing Bianca to do anything. They were aware of Kanye and Bianca’s project to create and sell their own clothing brand.

“But with two feminist sisters and an equally feminist mother, it’s hard to rationalize or accept their involvement in this new venture.”

Bianca (second, left) pictured with her mother Alexandra, second on the right is Bianca’s sister Alyssia and on the far right is Bianca’s other sister Angelina.

They continued: ‘The fact that he is dragging her with him into the world of adult cinema and using her as a billboard to promote sexual indecency is absolutely appalling and deeply worrying.

“They feel like he’s convinced her that it’s a good idea because it will make them richer.”

The source said his loved ones fear the new move could be detrimental to his marriage, as Kanye previously claimed his ex-wife Kim Kardashian filed for divorce over her porn addiction.

“His family and friends are aware of Kanye’s history with pornography, which makes it even more concerning,” they said.

‘What are you going to do with your marriage to Bianca? He is already using her as a walking billboard for indecency.