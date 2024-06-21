Parents hold a ‘rebel’ prom for 150 students who were banned from attending the official school event for skipping class or forgetting their PE equipment.

Parents of children who were banned from attending their high school’s official end-of-year dance due to poor behavior or attendance have organized a rival event.

Bodmin College in Cornwall has excluded some Year 11 pupils from the prom which will involve 160 students who have achieved an attendance rate of at least 92 per cent.

But the parents of the excluded pupils were furious at the decision and organized a so-called ‘Prom Rebel’ on the same day, which around 150 people were expected to attend.

Some claimed their children had been unfairly penalized for trivial reasons such as “forgetting their PE kit” or because they were sick or caring for a family member.

Among those excluded from the main dance was 16-year-old Mikaela, who said her attendance had dropped because she was suffering from stomach problems and caring for her mother, who was diagnosed with a functional neurological disorder.

She said BBC local news program Spotlight: ‘Mum got an email a couple of weeks ago saying I wasn’t allowed to go because my attendance had dropped.

“I came in and I was talking to the teacher and I said, ‘How can you give someone a ticket to prom even though I’ve been unwell and I’m a young caregiver for my mother?’

Megan, 16, who was also not invited, said bbc news: ‘I did everything they wanted and I thought, what would be the point if they just turned around and said you can’t go anyway?’

One banned student, Fin, claimed the issue had been affecting students’ mental health, saying: “It’s been making everyone really confused, anxious, worried and stressed.”

Parents organize Rebel Prom with youth charity Kick Back Street Kids (KBSK)

And Sam, the mother of a banned child, said: ‘She got a letter saying she wasn’t invited to the prom. She was helping on the prom committee, she was learning the school prom, we had her dress, everything.

Sam added that her daughter had “behavior points that counted over 10 on things like forgetting her equipment, forgetting her PE equipment.”

She has joined forces with other parents to organize Rebel Prom with youth charity Kick Back Street Kids (KBSK), which helps children from disadvantaged families.

Adie Dove, from the organisation, said: ‘It has been incredible to see how the whole Bodmin community and businesses have come together to support our young people.

‘They have donated balloon arches, party dresses and food. They gave us a place at a holiday park and a band and DJ offered to play for free.’

Bodmin College in Cornwall insisted prom was “a privilege dependent on good attendance and good behaviour”, and parents and carers warned about this in March.

Mum Samantha Church organized a crowdfunding campaign for the event on JustGiving aiming to raise £500, but has now raised £860.

The page says: ‘We want to host an inclusive graduation celebration for teenagers currently doing their GCSEs at Bodmin College.

“Everyone deserves to be celebrated for their achievements and any money kindly donated will go towards additional extras that have not been donated by the community.”

Bodmin College is part of the Cornwall Education Learning Trust, made up of several academies.

A spokesperson for the trust told MailOnline: ‘As is common practice in secondary schools, the school prom is a privilege dependent on good attendance and good behaviour.

‘The vast majority of our students have met these requirements and will attend the event at the end of this month.

“However, there are a small number of pupils whose behavior or attendance was not in line with the set expectations and will therefore not be permitted to join the occasion.”

The trust said Year 11 pupils, parents and carers were warned about the measures in a letter on March 4.

The spokesperson added: “While we understand this may be upsetting to some families, we continue to follow school policies and celebrate the hard work and achievements of students who have maintained our high standards and expectations.”

Bodmin College is perhaps best known for its team of A-level students who won the first series of the BBC series Robot Wars with ‘Roadblock’ in 1998.

Ofsted’s most recent visit to the school in May last year determined that it “continues to require improvement”, having originally been granted that status in 2017.

In its most recent inspection in 2021, Ofsted said “some curriculum plans are not ambitious enough” and “the behavior policy is applied inconsistently”.