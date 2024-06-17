Opinion polls predicting ‘Starmergeddon’ should make voters think twice before giving Labor a super majority voting for reform, warns Transport Secretary Mark Harper.

Opinion polls predicting ‘Starmergeddon’ should make voters considering reform think twice, a senior conservative has warned.

Mark Harper said Conservatives toying with the idea of ​​backing Nigel Farage’s new party should “reflect” on the fact that it will only give Labor a supermajority.

Alarm was raised when the country’s leading electoral expert said support for the Conservatives was at its lowest point in polling history, while another huge poll suggested the party could end up with just 72 seats after the general election. .

It comes after Boris Johnson wrote in the Mail that Labor is on course for a landslide victory and that the ensuing ‘Starmergeddon’ would mean a ‘sharp left turn’, with higher taxes for everyone and a reversal of Brexit.

When LBC radio said the Conservatives face an apocalypse at the polls and should talk to reform leader Nigel Farage, Transport Secretary Mr Harper responded: “I think we need to appeal to people who They are currently thinking about voting for reform, but the way to do that is to expose the people’s choice.’

Transport Secretary Mark Harper speaks to the media outside BBC Broadcasting House yesterday.

Boris Johnson wrote in the Mail that the Labor Party is on course for a landslide victory and that the ensuing ‘Starmergeddon’ would mean higher taxes for everyone and a reversal of Brexit.

He said voting for reform would result in “a Labor government with a large majority and a blank cheque”.

He added: “It will literally do the opposite of the things they care about.”

“And I hope that when they reflect on that, they see that if they vote Conservative, they will get a Conservative government that will do the things they want to see: lower taxes and reduced immigration.”

The latest analysis from pollster Survation puts Labor on track to win a majority of 262 seats, while the Conservatives only have 72 MPs.

An independent survey by Savanta put Labor on 46 per cent, a 25-point lead over the Conservatives on 21.

In his weekly analysis of overall polling trends, Professor Sir John Curtice told the BBC: ‘At just 20 per cent, Conservative support is now at its lowest level in the history of British polls.

“Mr Sunak, whose personal ratings have clearly fallen, must be beginning to doubt his decision to call an early election.”

Former Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick said he shared the frustrations of those attracted to reform.

But he warned that the country is “sleepwalking” toward a “very dangerous future.”

Writing in the Telegraph, he said: “A Labor Party with an elective dictatorship will have the same freedom to raise taxes.”

This came as Jeremy Hunt also warned, in an interview with the Sun, that Sir Keir Starmer would plunge Britain into a “taxtopia” if he gets the keys to No 10.

Jeremy Hunt warned that Sir Keir Starmer would plunge Britain into a “taxtopia” if he wins the keys to No 10 at the general election.

He said voting for Nigel Farage’s reform would give Labor a landslide victory and “unchecked power”.

But he also took aim directly at Reform. He said Reform would fail in its mission to destroy the Conservative Party and would still be here “in 100 years’ time”.

He dismissed rumors that the Conservatives would make “dodgy deals” or merge with Reform.

Last night, Jenrick stepped up his attack on reform, asking former leader and current candidate Richard Tice – who is standing in Boston and Skegness – on social media: ‘Are you a sleeper agent for the Labor Party? Its only political legacy may be a Labor supermajority that offers precisely the opposite of everything it claims to defend.

‘Higher taxes. Greater immigration.’

Sir Keir Starmer’s proposal to ban new oil and gas drilling in the North Sea would cause a huge drop in tax revenue over the next decade, the Conservatives say.

‘£4.5bn black hole’ in Keir energy plan

Labour’s “reckless” energy policy will create a £4.5bn black hole in the budget, the Conservatives have warned.

They claim Sir Keir Starmer’s proposal to ban new oil and gas drilling in the North Sea would lead to a huge drop in tax revenue over the next decade.

Over the life of the unused reserves, the Conservatives said total losses could reach £12.4bn.

The deficit could mean higher taxes on working families to balance the books and the plan would put up to 200,000 jobs at risk and deter investment in the UK, they said.

Energy Secretary Claire Coutinho said: “Labour’s energy policy will be a triple whammy for the UK: job losses, higher taxes and destruction of investment.”

Labor said the Tories’ claims were “desperate nonsense from a party that has lied throughout this campaign”.

A spokesperson added: “Labour will deliver a proper windfall tax for oil and gas companies making record profits, and raise billions more in tax revenue that we would use to invest in local clean energy.”