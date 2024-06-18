One person was rushed to hospital after a “gas explosion” destroyed a house in scenes of “absolute carnage”, and locals were told to “avoid the area” as emergency services rushed to the scene. The explosion.

One person has been rushed to hospital after a suspected gas explosion destroyed a house, leaving it in “absolute carnage”, with locals asked to avoid the area.

Cleveland Fire Brigade asked people to stay away from the scene of the incident in Kirkland Walk, Middlesbrough, which occurred at around 12.40pm.

Reports suggested that a house had been severely damaged by an explosion, and emergency services confirmed that one victim was airlifted to hospital with “severe burns”.

Two ambulance teams, a rapid response paramedic, a doctor, four hazardous area response teams and the air ambulance were sent to the scene.

A suspected gas explosion destroyed a house today in scenes of ‘absolute carnage’

Cleveland Fire Brigade asked people to stay away from the scene of the incident in Kirkland Walk, Middlesbrough, which occurred at around 12.40pm.

Great North Air Ambulance Service said: “Our team was activated at 12.46pm to an incident in Middlesbrough.

‘We had two doctors and two paramedics attend the scene and work alongside North East Ambulance Service to assess and treat a patient.

“The patient is being airlifted to the hospital.”

Residents have described the explosion as “absolute carnage”.

Footage from the scene shows a semi-detached property was completely destroyed in the incident.

An air ambulance is on scene along with gas workers. The photo shows today’s scene.

Firefighters remain on scene and the area has been cordoned off to the public.

Sean Joseph, who lives at the back of the property, said: “I work from home and I just heard a big explosion. I actually thought it was a plane crashing.”

Local brave Kayfee Hameed, 45, said Mirror: ‘I ran inside and said, ‘Is there anyone there?’ The man was lying down, he had all the stones in his leg. He was just shocked.

‘I told him to come closer because the fire was going down. I put him on my back and took him out. I put it in the grass. All of his skin came off like a carrying bag.

Luke Myler, a local councillor, posted on X: ‘Very concerned by the news emerging from Park End.

‘Emergency services are responding now. I urge people not to speculate until the details are confirmed. “I will keep residents informed when I can, and my team is here to help connect anyone affected with relevant services.”