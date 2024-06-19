One in three English fans plan to skip work to watch the Euro clash against Denmark; Members of Generation Z are the most likely to get sick and even the Scots and Welsh are getting in on the act.

A third of football fans plan to miss work to watch England vs Denmark, new research shows

One in three (30 per cent) Brits plan to get sick or make up an excuse on Thursday morning to watch the Three Lions’ second game of their Euro campaign.

Football fans in London (51 per cent), Leicester (41 per cent), Nottingham (32 per cent), Manchester (31 per cent) and Cambridge (31 per cent) are the most likely to miss work before kick-off from 5 in the afternoon.

Scottish and Welsh fans also plan to join in: 30 percent of those in Cardiff and 29 percent of those in Glasgow will stay home.

Unsurprisingly, many of them are likely to be members of Generation Z and Millennials, with 46 per cent and 35 per cent likely to call themselves sick respectively, according to the survey of 2,000 Britons commissioned by Amazon Fire TV.

England fans celebrate Jude Bellingham’s first goal against Serbia at Boxpark Wembley.

An England fan celebrates England’s 1-0 victory over Serbia at Boxpark Wembley in London.

Jude Bellingham scores the winning goal with a header during England’s match against Serbia on Sunday.

More than two-thirds (69 percent) of fans are expected to watch the game from home, while one-third (32 percent) plan to gather friends and family to watch the game as a group.

Four in ten (39 percent) also say they will follow the action on social media through club accounts, while one in ten (10 percent) will reach out to multiple fan accounts on social media to Get immediate reactions to the game. .

More than half (56 per cent) say they love celebrating the big tournament moments with family and friends, so much so that expectations are high for Southgate’s men.

However, only four in ten (39 per cent) believe England will reach the men’s final this summer, with 18-29 year olds the most confident (46 per cent).

A quarter (23 per cent) are convinced that this is the year football will finally return home and the Three Lions will lift the European Championship.

Once again, young Brits are the most confident in the team: more than one in three (35 per cent) believe Kane and the boys will take it home, followed by 30-44 year olds ( 30 per cent).

These England fans followed the action from the Trabrennbahn Gelsenkirchen racecourse fan park.

England had passionate fans in the Spanish town of Benidorm

A young England fan carrying a personalized flag in Benidorm

The Spanish city is famous for its festive atmosphere, and these English fans certainly made the most of it.

Fans also enjoyed a drink at London’s Greenwich Fan Park.

With expectations so high, it is no surprise that Gareth Southgate (37 per cent) has been voted the best England men’s national team coach of all time.

World Cup winner Sir Alf Ramsey, who managed England from 1963 to 1974, came second with 29 per cent, followed by Sir Bobby Robson, who managed England from 1982 to 1990 and came close to finishing to the final of Italia 90.

Terry Venables, coach from 1994 to 1996 and mastermind of England’s run to the Euro 96 semi-finals, took 18 per cent of the vote, just ahead of Sven-Göran Eriksson (2001-2006), who won the 15 percent. .

Graham Taylor, once portrayed as a turnip in the press, got just six per cent of the vote, while unfortunately Sam Allardyce was the worst-regarded manager with just three per cent.

When it comes to what makes a good England manager, 39 per cent of those surveyed said it comes down to being able to relate to the players.

Another 38 percent said managers had to be tactically astute and 30 percent said they had to have a passion for the country they led.

Interestingly, only one in five (19 percent) said it is necessary to play attractive football to be a good manager, and while fans love to complain about the team, only 10 percent say they think they could do better. work than any England. manager.

Gareth Southgate celebrates after England’s European Championship victory against Serbia on Sunday

Terry Venables talks to the England team before the penalty shoot-out against Spain at Euro 96

Sir Alf Ramsey (centre) watches England’s victory over West Germany in the 1966 World Cup final at Wembley.

Emma Gilmartin, Head of Fire TV and Fire Tablets Europe, said: “With easy access to leading football streaming services, Fire TV offers an intuitive way for fans to watch their favorite games from the comfort of their living rooms. be”.

England fans keep faith in the nation’s most successful goalscorer with 57 per cent believing captain Harry Kane will win the coveted Golden Boot.

Four in ten (41 percent) back Kylian Mbpappé to win the Player of the Tournament title, with England’s Jude Bellingham (37 percent) and Kane (36 percent) as close rivals.

Ahead of Thursday’s game, experts have estimated that 4,628,571 pints of beer will be spilled or thrown into the air every time Gareth Southgate’s team scores in the tournament.

To make their calculations, scientists at a research institute meticulously examined images of pubs and bars in which English fans celebrate a goal.

Dr. Eamon Fulcher, professor of cognitive science at Split Second Research, said most spilled beers are due to fans throwing them.

And he suggested Jude Bellingham’s first goal for England against Sunday would have caused more pints to be spilled because it was “special”.

Dr Fulcher has worked with Aldi to determine how much beer goes flying when the Three Lions score. The supermarket is offering free beer vouchers for England fans to replace spilled beer.

Dr Fulcher explained how Split Second Research calculated that 4.6 million pints would be spilled on each goal.

Pints ​​fly through the air after the first goal of the game in a Brighton fanzone

Fans celebrate Jude Bellingham’s goal at the Diecast Bar in Manchester.

A woman celebrates England’s victory at BoxPark in Wembley.

English fans gather in Benidorm to watch Serbia-England

He said: “We looked at online videos of what happens in a pub or big screen bar when England fans gather to watch a live tournament match.”

‘We estimate that around 20 per cent of pints are spilled, 15 per cent are thrown into the air and another five per cent are spills due to movement.

‘Industry data confirms that around 243 million pints will be served in England during the Euros – and that’s not including those watching and drinking at home.

‘Based on previous results from the last Euro four years ago, England played seven games.

‘So, of the 243 million pints served, it means 34,714,285 pints will be served per game. If 20 per cent is spilled per goal, that equates to 6,942,857 pints falling to the ground.

“This works out to just one goal per game, but at Euro 2020, England averaged around 1.5 goals per game, so we should divide this by 1.5, giving us 4,628,571 pints spilled per goal.”