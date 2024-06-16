Olivia Newton-John’s Instagram account was flooded with anti-LGBTQ comments after a photo of the late actress was shared in honor of Pride Month.

Olivia Newton-John’s Instagram account became the target of anti-LGBTQ trolls after a photo of the late actress wearing a rainbow sweater was posted.

‘Happy Pride Month!’ the post was captioned along with a series of multicolored heart emojis.

In the photo, the Grease star, who died in 2022 after a 20-year battle with breast cancer, looks happy with a smile on her face, her blonde hair playfully tousled and a stack of colorful bracelets on her wrist.

The Physical singer, whose California ranch is for sale, posed in front of a turquoise blue grand piano with flowers on top.

Commenters took issue with the inclusive post almost immediately, with one passionately stating, “It’s disgusting the way they shove (Pride Month) down our throats.”

The light-hearted post ignited vitriol in the comments section, with someone else writing: ‘She is no longer here on earth. Don’t use her page to please the alphabet community.

‘And another unfollow unfortunately. Although I can’t stand the sin praying for you,’ another person wrote.

Someone else chimed in: ‘This is horrendous. I’m blocking your post, I have no idea how you appeared on my feed. Shame on you, Olivia Newton John, even though she’s dead.

Several commenters attempted to silence the homophobes and transphobes and thanked Olivia for her dedication to LGTBQIA+ efforts throughout her life.

Olivia was a strong ally of the LGBTQIA+ community and advocated for gay rights, as well as celebrating past Pride months and performing at Pride events.

The post comes just as news broke that Olivia’s widower, John Easterling, put the Santa Ynez, California, ranch where she spent her final years living on the market for $9 million.

Olivia purchased the four-bedroom, five-bathroom home in 2015 for $4.69 million.

The property, built in 1975, stretches across 12 acres near the Santa Ynez River and includes a guest house, pool, barn and horse stables.

The Physical singer leans on a turquoise blue grand piano with flowers on top. A guitar hangs on the wall behind her as sunlight streams in through the windows.

“You neither,” another person wrote, adding the vomit emoji.

“Olivia and I made many wonderful memories at our home in Florida and on the ranch in California,” he said. People.

“The message that continues to come through so clearly is to love life, live life and never forget the good things that are happening,” he added.

“Indian Way Ranch in Santa Ynez is a spectacular property where I can see a new family having great adventures in nature and enjoying the experience of life,” he added.

The listing for the home reads: “This 12+ acre private estate is built to the highest level of quality and sophistication, located on one of the rare parcels facing the Santa Ynez River.”