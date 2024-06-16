Olivia Colman and Benedict Cumberbatch film together AGAIN for the remake of the Hollywood classic The Wars of the Roses

They are two titans of the British acting world who seem delighted to be working together for the first time in their illustrious careers.

But Olivia Colman and Benedict Cumberbatch will soon be at each other’s throats: their new film is a remake of the dark divorce comedy The Wars of the Roses.

Following in the footsteps of Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner, whose chemistry took the screen by storm in the 1989 original, the pair play a married couple whose increasingly bitter separation explodes into comically exaggerated resentment and hatred.

Crown star Colman, 50, and Sherlock’s Cumberbatch, 47, were spotted filming their first scenes in the pretty Devon resort town of Salcombe last week.

Colman, who plays Ivy, wore a navy and white striped jumper and baggy trousers as she kissed Cumberbatch, who plays her husband Theo, in a blue-grey jacket.

Olivia Colman and Benedict Cumberbatch have appeared together for the second time as they film a remake of the Hollywood classic The Wars of the Roses.

The two titans of the British acting world seem delighted to be working together for the first time in their illustrious careers.

The Crown star Colman, 50, and Sherlock’s Cumberbatch, 47, were spotted filming their first scenes in the pretty Devon resort town of Salcombe last week.

The acting duo will follow in the footsteps of Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner, whose chemistry took the screen by storm in the original 1989 film.

The pair will play a married couple whose increasingly bitter separation erupts into comically exaggerated resentment and hatred. Pictured: Kathleen Turner and Michael Douglas in the original.

In the film, the couple’s surname is Rose, and the title is an allusion to the battles between the warring houses of York and Lancaster who competed for the English throne during the late Middle Ages.

When their marriage begins to fall apart, material possessions become the center of a scandalous and bitter divorce battle.

The 1989 version was directed by Danny DeVito (center), who also played a divorced lawyer.

The remake, called simply The Roses, is directed by Jay Roach, who previously worked on the Austin Powers comedies, and from a script by Poor Things writer Tony McNamara.

The cast also includes new Doctor Who, Ncuti Gatwa and American comedians Andy Samberg and Kate McKinnon.

The 1989 version was directed by Danny DeVito, who also played a divorce lawyer, reuniting a trio that had been so successful in the 1984 adventure Romancing The Stone and its sequel The Jewel Of The Nile.

The new version has been described as a “reimagining.”

Producers Searchlight Pictures say of the plot: ‘Life seems easy for perfect couple Theo and Ivy: successful careers, fantastic children, an enviable sex life.

“But beneath the facade of the perfect family is a powder keg of competition and resentment that flares up when Theo’s career dreams come crashing down.”