Official GoFundMe page for missing Jay Slater raises around £20,000 after Brit went missing in Tenerife four days ago

The official GoFundMe page for missing teenager Jay Slater has so far raised around £20,000 after the Brit went missing in Tenerife four days ago.

Jay, 19, was last heard from at 8.50am on Monday, when he texted his friend Lucy Mae Law to say he was 30km away, in an apartment in Masca, northwest from Tenerife, and trying to return home.

He had attended the NRG music festival in the south of Tenerife when he left with two Brits to their secluded Air BnB apartment an hour away on Sunday night.

A search using helicopters, mountain rescue dogs and drones has so far uncovered nothing, and Jay has been missing for four days and fears are growing that he has been kidnapped.

The teenager’s friend, Lucy, who had gone on vacation with him, has created a GoFundMe page to raise funds to assist with search efforts to find Jay. So far the page has raised around £20,000, with a target of £30,000.

A distraught Lucy posted on the page: “I’ve come on holiday to Tenerife to attend the NRG festival with my friend Jay and another friend. On the last day of the festival I left alone, earlier than the others, because I was tired from the weekend.

“I woke up to a phone call from Jay at 8:30 a.m. saying, ‘He was lost in the mountains, unaware of his surroundings, desperately needed a drink, and his phone was on 1%.’

‘He had met two people on Sunday night and went with them to his apartment. His apartment was miles from civilization and in a very remote place. There is no suggestion that the two men were involved in Jay’s disappearance.

Lucy added: ‘He left at 8am and walked for half an hour before frantically calling me when his phone hit 1%. This was three days ago and no one has seen or heard from him since.

‘His last location was on an off-road track, which was a 10-hour walk from his hotel. The weather conditions up there are terrible for someone who wears shorts and a t-shirt, both day and night.

The frantic mother of missing teenager Jay Slater has made a tearful appeal via MailOnline for anyone holding him to release him, describing him as a “good boy”.

The Rural de Teno mountain range, near the town of Masca, where the police are searching

‘He has no water for when it is hot during the day and he has no shelter or suitable clothing for when it is cold at night. It was 1 degree and very windy when I was outside watching in the middle of the night. We are all very worried and we just want him home.

‘Please help if you can and share with everyone. Thank you for reading.’

This isolated town is known to be a dangerous area, where many rescue operations have been launched in recent years.

Spanish police have never said the kidnapping is a line of investigation and are treating him as a missing person.

Jay’s devastated mother, Debbie, who is responsible for school finance, said: “If anyone has him, let him go, he’s not a bad person, maybe he’s hanging out with some strangers who have befriended him.”

“I’m not stupid, I’ve been to Tenerife before, I worked abroad and I gave him warnings, but I think that if someone has managed to let him go, he’s not a bad person.”

Police officers and a sniffer dog are pictured searching for Jay on June 19.

Police and firefighters talk while searching for missing 19-year-old

Breaking down into tears, Debbie added: “If he’s in trouble, let him go, let him go, it’s been three days, he’s in the same clothes, he’s been abandoned in the mountains, it’s hot.” the day and cold at night.

“Jay is a brilliant person, everyone loves to be in his company, he is happy and fun, he is a lovely and beautiful boy. “I just want my little baby to be home with me.

‘I was supposed to fly home from Tenerife today, I should be on the flight now, heading home. She had the taxi booked and everything and now who knows where she is.

‘I just don’t know what to think, I’m all over the place and I’m trying to stay positive, has anyone taken it?’ Are you panicking and lost in the mountains? I just don’t know, so if anyone has any information, please tell us.

‘But if it’s lost, why hasn’t anyone seen it? There are a lot of hikers and tourists up there, so if he had gotten lost someone would have seen him, and that’s why I think maybe they took him somewhere.