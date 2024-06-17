Off-key TikTok star serenades Obama as former president pleads with young influencers to help Biden, 81, get re-elected

Former President Barack Obama is the latest celebrity to be serenaded by TikTok star Harry Daniels, when he met with a group of social media influencers last weekend.

Daniels frequently appears in front of celebrities to sing off-key and upload the video to TikTok.

He sang to Obama the lyrics of the song New Americana by the artist Halsey:

We are the new American

High with legal marijuana

Raised on Biggie and Nirvana

We are the new American

Obama at first seemed confused and raised his hand before resigning himself to the moment and smiling broadly.

“That was extraordinary,” Obama concluded. “I wish I had pipes like that.”

The group of influencers surrounding Obama and Daniels burst out laughing.

Daniels has amassed 1.4 million followers on TikTok with her videos that are often awkward and embarrassing but generate a lot of views.

The group of influencers was expecting a ‘special guest’ but they didn’t know it was going to be Obama, according to one of those present.

“I heard this is where the cool kids hung out, and you know, I always wanted to be one of the cool kids,” Obama said. saying as he entered the room.

The former president admitted that it was a “cynical time” in politics and that viewers were disheartened by the current political discourse in the United States.

‘I need you guys to use your influence, and it doesn’t have to be boring. “I don’t expect them to have a lot of charts and graphs,” Obama said.

Former President Barack Obama is trying to get social media influencers to promote Joe Biden

Obama met with a group of about 80 different social media influencers on Saturday, according to axiosand urged them to get involved.

“I get it,” Obama added. —You know, frankly, I watch sports mainly. Because it seems like everything is razed and burned.

He urged online digital creators to put aside their differences with Biden, reminding them that politics was often “messy.”

“Joe Biden, you may not agree with everything he does,” he said. ‘By the way, you didn’t agree with everything I did. And that’s fine. Because in a big, messy and complicated country like this, there are going to be disagreements.”

Obama encouraged online creators to be creative and rely on humor to get more people to support Biden.

“I understand that people swipe or scroll, and you have to use humor and you have to use other things that attract people,” he said.

Top influencers, especially on TikTok, remain angry at Biden for supporting the Israeli war in Gaza. They are also angry at Biden for signing a bill that could ban the popular video-sharing app TikTok.

US President Joe Biden participates in a conversation with former US President Barack Obama and late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel

Joe Biden and Barack Obama campaign together in Pennsylvania

The Biden campaign has tried to reach more influencers, hosting parties and events for prominent voices online, but they have been met with some discomfort and even hostility from digital creators.

Biden recently became angry at a TikTok star, even threatening to throw his phone at him after he approached the president and began questioning him about the war in Gaza.

Obama was one of the first presidents to enjoy the benefits of social media when he first ran for president.

At the time, voters reacted positively to his new approach to politics on relatively new platforms like Twitter and Facebook to celebrate the dawn of a new political era over former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Since then, Obama has become very interested in trying to influence influencers.

President Joe Biden blows a kiss as he arrives at a campaign event with former President Barack Obama moderated by Jimmy Kimmel.

Obama remains very interested in the evolution of social media and calls on social media companies to censor more misleading political content.

In 2017, Obama met with young activists and lamented Clinton’s loss to Trump, telling influencers it was partly because Trump allies used social media to shift the political narrative in a different direction.

‘The question is: Are you able to do that in reverse, but with things that are true and not designed simply to stir up anger, resentment and frustration?’ she asked.

‘So figure that out, will you?’ she added with a smile.

In 2022, Obama criticized social media companies for not doing enough to censor information on social media platforms.

‘The First Amendment is a check on state power. It does not apply to private companies like Facebook and Twitter,” he stated.

He called for more “value judgments” about content moderation and censorship on social media, lamenting that not all content should be allowed to be spread equally.

‘(Over)time we lose our ability to distinguish between facts, opinions and outright fiction. Or maybe we just stopped caring,” he said.