Now the museum claims the Brontë sisters were ‘genderqueer’! The LGBT event includes the authors because they used male pseudonyms (when in reality academics say it was only to publish their books)

A museum has sparked controversy after suggesting that the Brontë sisters may have been sexist because they used androgynous pseudonyms.

Material published by the Brontë Parsonage Museum to celebrate Pride Month claims that “gender is explored” in her work, with some novels even exhibiting “gender queerness”.

A slide on Facebook read: ‘Gender is also explored in many of Brontë’s novels, such as Villette.

“Scholars discuss Lucy Snowe’s gender queerness, noted in the scene where Paul Emmanuel encourages Lucy to perform in a play dressed as a man.”

Feminists and academics have rejected such claims and say the use of pseudonyms was actually just to publish her books in sexist times.

In the 19th century, it was common for female writers to adopt male names so that the establishment of the time would take their works seriously.

Joan Smith, author of Misoginies, criticized the Yorkshire museum, which was once the sisters’ home.

she told him Telegraph: ‘What now, the Brontë brothers?

‘The sisters did not use androgynous pseudonyms because they were non-binary or wanted to be men.

“It was because of the prejudice against female authors and the obstacles that women who want to be published face.”

Ms Smith added that imposing a debate about gender identity on 19th century women writers was an “insult” to their achievements.

The posts also received backlash on social media with 170 comments under the museum’s post.

Charlotte Claydon commented: ‘The Brontës adopted male pseudonyms because at the time women were not allowed or accepted to be writers or to earn a living outside of professions considered suitable for women (governesses, maids, etc.) based on stereotypes. .

‘They were not ‘Queer’ in the modern sense nor did they consider themselves to have a masculine or non-binary identity.

“They did it out of necessity because of the restrictive gender stereotypes that people had to conform to at the time.”

Another added: ‘Sexism. The word you are looking for is sexism.

Others, however, supported the museum’s decision to include the sisters in the Pride month celebration.

Joyce Huff posted: ‘Thank you for this! As a teacher of Victorian literature, I discovered that the more you read, not only her novels, but also poems, letters, diaries and juveniles, the more you realize how complex the sisters’ ideas about gender were.

Emily and Anne died in their 20s without having any recorded romance, while Charlotte married curate Arthur Bell Nicholls.

There is currently no evidence to suggest that either sister has had same-sex relationships.

Rebecca Yorke, director of the Brontë Parsonage Museum, said: ‘To mark Pride month, the Brontë Parsonage Museum has been exploring queer history in relation to the time and works of the Brontës with a series of social media posts, Pride at the Parsonage.

‘These debates around Victorian gender stereotypes go back generations, and academic interpretations of the issue of gender within the sisters’ work continue to generate debate today and we welcome a civil discussion on the topic.

“The Brontë Parsonage Museum has never claimed that the sisters were non-binary or transgender and remains committed to equality, diversity and inclusion.”