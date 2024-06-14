More criminals, including prisoners serving life sentences for murder, should be sent to soft prisons amid an overcrowding crisis, a watchdog has demanded.

Scotland’s Chief Inspector of Prisons, Wendy Sinclair-Gieben, said there should be more use of open prisons and jails where inmates are given keys to their own cells.

Prisoners also have access to the community when they are in lower-security facilities, so placing them in gentler conditions would help prepare more of them for release, he said.

The findings of the chief inspector’s review were based in part on interviews with 600 prisoners, many of whom complained about the time it takes to be transferred to an open prison.

The report comes ahead of the release of around 550 prisoners who are set to be released early after MSPs approved controversial proposals from SNP ministers on Wednesday.

Scottish Conservative justice spokesman Russell Findlay said: “Given past incidents of escape, due consideration must be given to any increased use of open prisons; public safety cannot be put at risk due to the prison crisis of the SNP”.

Scotland’s open prison is Castle Huntly, near Dundee, while so-called “high-end” facilities allow a “phased approach to community access” (they are located within Greenock and Barlinnie prison in Glasgow) before for prisoners to “progress” towards open prison.

Ms Sinclair-Gieben’s review found Castle Huntly had an “unsustainable position of operating below design capacity”.

The open park has 284 spaces, but has operated at about 60 percent of that capacity “over the course of the last few years.”

Sinclair-Gieben said open prisons and “high-end” facilities were vital to preparing inmates for eventual release.

Their report said: “Failure or delay in providing access to opportunities for prisoners to begin testing in preparation for successful reintegration into the community may impact the total number of people in custody in the context of a prison system increasingly overcrowded in Scotland.

High-level facilities “differ in many ways from closed prisons” as there are “lower staff-to-inmate ratios and individuals have a key to their own room”, while there is a “less structured regime” to “encourage the individual to be more independent.”

They also “give people the opportunity to take their first steps back into the community.”

One inmate told the watchdog: ‘It’s surprising… the prison service says you can’t access open conditions until you’ve completed your programme; The Parole Board says you cannot be released early until you have finished your program.

“So no matter how well you have done, you will not progress because the Scottish Prison Service (SPS) cannot fund the programmes.”

Ms Sinclair-Gieben added: “By promoting a system that prioritises rehabilitation, support and successful reintegration, we can work towards a society that reduces crime and ultimately creates safer communities for all.”

An SPS spokesperson said: “We welcome this report which will help inform our ongoing review of risk management and progression.”