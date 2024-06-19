Now Birmingham Airport is hiring ‘liquid consultants’ to explain new 100ml liquid rules at security amid scenes of chaos, as travelers endure huge queues to get out the gate.

Birmingham Airport has hired dozens of staff in a bid to combat growing travel chaos due to confusion over 100ml liquid rules.

Airport bosses have hired ‘liquid consultants’ to help frustrated tourists who have been waiting in hours-long queues to get through security in recent weeks. Some people have even missed flights.

Staff will help ensure that passengers only carry 100ml liquid containers. after the Government temporarily reversed its plans to eliminate the measure.

The government had initially given permission to some airports to allow passengers to carry up to two liters of liquid in their hand luggage after the installation of new CT scanners. But it has temporarily reintroduced the 100ml restriction until further notice.

Passenger anxiety remains high about what to do with liquids and how long they should leave before a flight.

Angry passengers have often spent hours going through security in recent weeks (pictured June 6).

Airline passengers have complained about huge queues at the airport in recent weeks (pictured June 14)

Passengers on long-haul flights were advised to arrive up to four hours before their departure time to check-in (pictured: queues earlier this month).

Queues were shown circling the terminal as staff tried to control the flow of passengers.

In a post on X/Twitter, Chris McBride said the queues started at 2:30am this morning.

Another, who filed a complaint, said: “Due to the delay at security check, my wife and I missed the flight despite arriving 2.5 hours before the scheduled time.”

A third joked: “Birmingham airport is packed at 4.30am on Wednesday morning. Note to self: Don’t see your friends again during the summer.

But another traveler said he got through security in an hour and 10 minutes from his car to departure.

John Wright said: ‘Arrived at @bhx-official this morning at 5am using the @airparksexpress car park.

‘Luggage drop off was pretty quick with @jet2tweets and went through security at 6:10. The earliest they have given me the flight is 8:30.

In recent weeks, passengers on long-haul flights have been advised to arrive up to four hours before their departure time to check-in.

The current disruption has raised fears that delays could continue for months.

The airport has said that despite investing millions in its new security lounge, it cannot use it to its full capacity due to a UK government directive on liquids and the fact that it still needs to free up more space.

Currently, all UK airports apply a 100ml liquid rule, meaning liquids can be placed in hand luggage but must be divided into containers not exceeding 100ml.

Birmingham Airport chief executive Nick Barton said additional “external customer service specialists” would explain current rules and help passengers “prepare for security”.

Barton also revealed that key elements such as escalators had been removed for health and safety reasons and would be replaced by lifts.

He said: ‘The escalators were really dangerous. We removed them because they were a health and safety issue.

‘These lifts are huge, we really only need three to work at the top. When the floor space opens, people won’t be lining up downstairs.

He continued: “These new measures are designed to give passengers a smoother and easier experience through security.”

He added that passengers were forced to queue outside to reduce panic and crowding inside, explaining: “It is much more pleasant to queue outside, although we regret the perception this has on passengers.”

A passenger shared a photo of the queue around 6am on June 16, which left the terminal in a straight line.

Birmingham Airport said additional ‘external customer service specialists’ would explain current rules which should help queue passengers (pictured June 16).

Airports have criticized the Government for the U-turn on liquids rules after some airports, including Birmingham, had installed new 3D scanners.

It should have meant the rules were changed on June 1 so passengers could take liquids up to two liters in their hand luggage.

But companies including Heathrow, Gatwick and Manchester were allowed to miss the latest deadline to install them after several logistical challenges.

Some airports that had installed the new technology had already eliminated the 100 ml of liquid rule.

But the Department for Transport (DfT) announced that six British airports will temporarily reintroduce the ban.

Passengers queuing at Birmingham Airport

The change affects passengers traveling from London City, Aberdeen, Newcastle, Leeds/Bradford, Southend and Teesside airports.

All airports have Next Generation Security Checkpoints (NGSC) in operation, which allowed them to eliminate the 100 ml rule.

High-tech CT scanners create a 3D image of what’s inside passengers’ bags and are being introduced at a number of airports across the UK with the aim of speeding up security checks.

Birmingham Airport had already been told to maintain the 100ml ban while it awaited regulatory approval after installing its new £60m security screening room, which included new high-tech scanners.

Inside sources previously claimed that the queues seen at the airport could last for months and that the airport is “understaffed”, leaving employees “overworked” and “struggling”.

Birmingham Airport said in a statement that, along with security delays due to new technology, “ongoing construction work on site” has added to the “usual busy morning” as customers have waited in “long, narrow queues.”

A later statement from a spokesperson said: “There was no chaos at the airport. We used our temporary outdoor facilities and saw a constantly moving queue. “This new facility is a direct result of the government’s restrictions on liquids.

‘Our average queue time in the peak period between 4am and 6am is around 30 to 60 minutes and most of the day we don’t see queues.

“As always, we remind all customers to arrive at the check-in opening time and not before – details of this time can be found in the booking documents – and to only bring liquid containers of less than 100ml in your carry-on luggage.