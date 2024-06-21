‘Not looking very good’: Fans spot awkward moment between Cole Palmer and Gareth Southgate after Chelsea star made unused substitute in England’s draw against Denmark

Fans watched an awkward moment between Cole Palmer and manager Gareth Southgate following England’s 1-1 draw with Denmark.

Palmer was an unused substitute as Southgate’s side produced a disappointing performance.

Palmer, 22, was one of the Premier League’s standout players last season, scoring 22 goals and providing 11 assists in 33 games in his first season at Chelsea.

England lacked dynamism and certainly needed a different option in attack.

To the surprise of many, Southgate did not choose to turn to Palmer.

Fans spotted awkward moment between Cole Palmer and manager Gareth Southgate

After the game, television cameras captured the moment when Southgate tried to shake hands with Palmer, who barely looked the coach in the eye.

Many fans felt that Palmer was right to be frustrated with Southgate.

One wrote: “I’d be screwed too.”

Another stated: ‘Cold. Southgate didn’t match the aura.

One fan said he understood Palmer’s response. They wrote: “Well, I don’t blame him.”

Fans claimed Palmer was right to barely acknowledge England manager Southgate.

Despite enjoying an excellent season with Chelsea, Palmer is yet to feature at Euro 2024.

Additionally, another fan said that Palmer didn’t look at Southgate at all. They wrote: ‘Barely? She wasn’t even looking at all so my son is angry.

Another fan wrote of the incident: “It doesn’t look very good…”

Additionally, one fan accused Southgate of showing “a lack of respect” towards Palmer.

They wrote: “The right reaction… to let him know that he lacks respect for his game.”

One fan wrote: “I don’t blame him,” and another said: “Who wouldn’t be mad?”

Palmer is still awaiting his tournament debut after he was also an unused substitute when England beat Serbia 1-0 in their opening group match.