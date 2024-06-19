North Korean troops could join Putin’s invasion of Ukraine under a new pact with Russia, experts have warned, as Kim Jong Un welcomed his despot to Pyongyang.

North Korean troops could join the invasion of Ukraine under a new pact with Russia, experts warned last night.

The chilling prospect of Kim Jong Un’s military waves flooding into the battered nation emerged after the dictator signed a defense deal with Vladimir Putin in Pyongyang yesterday.

The Russian president was on a two-day state visit to North Korea, where he was enthusiastically received by tens of thousands of supporters.

During yesterday’s events, the two despots embraced and – according to North Korean state media – shared “innermost repressed thoughts” as they were driven to the Kumsusan state guesthouse.

Footage from Putin’s welcoming ceremony in Pyongyang showed an honor guard and a crowd of civilians gathering in Kim Il Sung Square next to the Taedong River.

Children waved balloons in celebration and the square was decorated with enormous portraits of the two leaders and their national flags. The city streets were filled with images of Putin, and the façade of the unfinished Ryugyong Hotel was adorned with the message: “Welcome Putin.”

Analysts agree that the arrival of thousands of Kim’s soldiers to the Russian front would change the rules of the game in the conflict and significantly strengthen the Kremlin’s position. North Korea is also expected to supply Russia with another five million munitions (it has already supplied that much in recent months).

Last night, former British army intelligence expert Philip Ingram said: “I think North Korea will probably supply troops as part of the new defense pact.” This is very worrying. They will add numbers, but it remains to be seen how adaptable they will be on the battlefield.

‘Russia’s tactics have been very primitive, sacrificing large numbers of soldiers in the so-called ‘meat grinder’. The Kremlin is probably more interested in the quantity of personnel than the quality.’ Meanwhile, former British Army commander Colonel Hamish de Bretton-Gordon suggested Kim could trade soldiers for nuclear technology.

He said: ‘This would show how absolutely desperate they both are; Putin for the troops and Kim for knowledge. The North Korean People’s Army is believed to have up to 1.3 million active troops. Most are involved in the country’s historic confrontation with South Korea.

After suffering some 500,000 casualties in Ukraine, Russia needs to reinforce its frontline forces. The arrival of North Korean troops would further reduce Ukraine’s chances of regaining its eastern provinces of Luhansk and Donetsk, which have been held by Russia since early 2022.

Putin and Kim’s pact includes a joint obligation to mutually intervene in any conflict. This could cause Russia to support North Korea against South Korea. However, as no formal text has been made public, its implications remain open to interpretation. Kim told reporters that the country would respond “without hesitation” to threats faced by North Korea or Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attend an official welcoming ceremony at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang.

North Korean military officers march during a welcoming ceremony on June 19.

Kim added that the new treaty would help create a “new multipolar world” and described his nation’s support for Russia as “unconditional.” Putin said the countries would provide “mutual aid” in case of mutual “aggression.”

North Korea is already heavily sanctioned by the West for its attempts to develop nuclear weapons, so it has little to lose by supporting Russia’s invasion.

Last night, Putin flew to Vietnam, a communist-ruled country, where he is scheduled to meet with leaders today.

n Outgoing Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte is expected to become NATO’s next secretary general after Hungary withdrew its objection to his election.

NATO accepted a request from Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban for Hungary to be excluded from the Ukraine support package, an agreement Rutte has agreed to respect if selected.