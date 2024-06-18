Nigel Farage’s chances of being the next Tory leader are increasing despite grilling over Reform figures and its controversial candidates, as furious Conservatives urge Rishi Sunak to stop being “scared” and go on the offensive.

Nigel Farage’s chances of being the next Conservative leader appear to have increased despite his recent grilling over Reform’s financial figures and the controversies surrounding its candidates.

New data from Betfair has revealed that punters are now backing Reform UK to win more than 20 per cent of the vote on July 4, as well as placing its leader Farage as the fourth most likely to become the Party’s next leader. Conservative.

It comes as the Conservatives have urged Rishi Sunak to take off the gloves against Nigel Farage as the battle to stave off the reform threat intensifies.

Senior Tories have warned that the current strategy of largely ignoring the Brexiteer and focusing fire on the Labor Party is “not working”, insisting Sunak needs to get “personal” to stop the party losing votes, as the insurgents gain ground in the polls.

Conservatives urge Rishi Sunak to take off the gloves against Nigel Farage (pictured today) as the battle to stave off the threat of reform intensifies.

Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom told MailOnline: ‘Despite recent polls showing Reform UK trailing the Conservatives by a few percentage points, punters are still not completely convinced.

‘Reform UK has been popular on the betting markets since Nigel Farage announced his return and the odds have been slashed to win 7 or more seats, with odds improving from 18 per cent to 27 per cent since last Thursday. The odds of winning 7 seats or more are now 11/4.’

Earlier this week, a poll by YouGov suggested Reform UK had overtaken the Conservatives for the first time, putting them on 19 per cent and 18 per cent of the vote respectively.

Which led Nigel Farage to declare: “We are now the opposition.”

Tonight he hosted an event in Clacton in Essex, the seat where he will be standing, warming up the crowd with pyrotechnic flamethrowers with which he entered the Princes Theater to the soundtrack of Eminem’s ‘Without Me’.

During his speech he announced that four Essex Conservative councilors had defected and joined Reform UK, to the applause of his loyal supporters.

Rosbottom continued: ‘Betfair Exchange punters are also backing Reform UK to win more than 20 per cent of the vote in the election. The odds of Reform UK winning more than 20 per cent of the vote are currently 14/5.

‘However, despite this week’s Survation MRP poll results showing Reform UK set to win seven seats at the next election, punters disagree. In the constituency markets for those seven seats, punters are only betting on one to go to Reform UK: Nigel Farage’s Clacton, where he has 1/3 odds of winning.

‘Lee Anderson, the former Conservative MP, has the best odds of winning apart from Farage. However, at 9/4 to win, he is a distant second, with Labor’s odds at 8/13.

‘Punters are also undecided about Farage’s own ambitions. He remains a strong contender to become the next Conservative leader and is currently 10/1 to replace Rishi Sunak.

Farage clashed brutally with Ed Balls today over whether the rich would benefit most from Reform’s £90bn tax cut boondoggle.

Farage was attacked by the presenter (and former Labor cabinet minister) during an interview on ITV’s Good Morning Britain.

Balls repeatedly demanded to know who would earn more by raising the starting point for paying income tax to £20,000 and the inheritance tax threshold to £2m.

Farage argued that the poor would be the biggest beneficiaries of the increase in personal allowances “in percentage terms”. But Balls responded that the richest would get much more in terms of cash.

He also pointed out that the IHT increase would only help people with properties worth between £1m and £2m as they would be able to avoid the tax up to that level.

On top of this, the party has faced intense scrutiny over its highly controversial candidates, including a convicted animal abuser and a man who said “cross-breeding” immigrants create a “decline in the gene pool.”

Edward Oakenfull, in the Derbyshire Dales constituency – whose vote share could swing the seat in favor of Labour – posted on ”. In another post he said that “importing sub-Saharan Africans” would “dilute our country’s IQ.”

Amelia Randall, from Herne Bay and Sandwich, is a self-proclaimed psychic fortune teller who was discovered by the Mail on Sunday to have sold tarot card readings and spells for up to £200 on the Onlyfans website, which predominantly hosts pornography.

Another is Jacqui Harris, the party’s representative for Kenilworth and Southam, who was suspended as a Conservative councilor in 2019 for comments on Twitter in which she said that accusations of antisemitism within the Labor Party were “a false flag, probably planned by the Mossad.” . /INC’.