Nigel Farage squirms when questioned for calling King Charles a “stupid, green nut” but insists there is too much “exaggeration” about climate change in a hard-hitting BBC Panorama interview.

Nigel Farage resisted calling King Charles an “ecological nut” during a hard-hitting election interview today.

The UK’s reformist leader came under fire for his views on the monarch and the environment when he clashed with the BBC’s Nick Robinson.

Interviewed for a Panorama special, Farage boasted of his proposal to save £30bn a year by abandoning “ridiculous” Net Zero targets.

But Robinson demanded to know if the Brexiteer maintained his previous taunts about the King when he was still Prince of Wales.

—You said the king was an ecological madman. Do you still think the king is an ecological madman? the presenter asked.

Mr Farage responded: ‘The King, he wasn’t the King then, and obviously I can’t speak ill of the monarch…’

When Mr Robinson chimed in saying that Mr Farage had said the royals were “stupid”, the politician continued: “He used to say that carbon dioxide was a pollutant, which I thought was a very stupid comment.”

Five years ago, Farage mocked the Prince of Wales for telling an EU summit in 2008 that the North Pole ice cap could disappear completely by 2015.

‘Oh dear, oh dear, oh dear. All I can say is that Charlie Boy is now 70 years old…may the Queen live a long, long time,” she said.

In 2021, he accused the then heir to the throne of “once again engaging in a crazy ecological policy.”

In tonight’s interview, Farage said he was “not arguing the science” about climate change being real, but suggested that “since the late 1980s perhaps there has been a bit of hype around this.” .

“It’s no wonder there are people spraying Stonehenge with orange dust, because all we talk about is fear instead of solutions,” he said.

Farage claimed that the closure of steelworks in the UK was not helping to reduce CO2 emissions because production was moved to India and that “all we have done is export the emissions”.

“As with coal, there is an anthracite mine in Cumbria that could be opened,” he said.

‘We’re not going to open it. We are overloading the North Sea. The Conservatives have done this, not Labour.

Mr Robinson pressed Mr Farage: “You believe David Attenborough was wrong and the King was wrong, that is clear to us.”

But he replied: “No, no, no, that’s not… no, no, the King is wrong when he says that CO2 is a pollutant, that’s clearly wrong.”

In December last year, the King issued a call to arms in his opening speech to the Cop 28 climate summit in the United Arab Emirates.

As Prince of Wales, Charles was the country’s longest-serving heir to the throne.

During that time, he carved out a role for himself speaking on topics such as the environment, climate change, architecture and agriculture.

And the King has not shied away from addressing those causes since taking the throne.

In a historic speech to the French Senate last September, Charles spoke of the “existential challenge” of “global warming, climate change and the catastrophic destruction of nature.”

His speech came less than 24 hours after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak softened several of Britain’s Net Zero policies.

He warned that the world was still “terribly far” from the key climate goals of the 2015 Paris agreement and called for significant change.

Panoramic interviews with Nick Robinson air on BBC One at 7pm and BBC iPlayer.