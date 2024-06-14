Nigel Farage says people should be “encouraged” to have more children, as twice-married father-of-four backs removing the two-child benefit cap and more tax breaks for married couples.

Nigel Farage has backed increasing benefits and cutting taxes to “encourage” Britons to have more children.

The UK’s reform leader said today that his party’s manifesto would include removing the two-child limit on donations, which is supported by both the Conservatives and Labour.

The twice-married father of four backed tax breaks for married couples at a press conference today, despite admitting that “my own record on this is not very good.”

His position appears to be another attempt to blur the lines between reform and the conservative right.

Last month, former Conservative home secretary Suella Braverman also surprised Westminster by speaking out against the benefit cap.

Additionally, the New Conservatives, led by Miriam Cates, have argued for tax breaks for married couples to encourage childbearing.

'We believe that, in reality, support for families is quite important. We should encourage people to have children and perhaps even through the tax system we should encourage marriage as well.

And in a seven-way debate on UTV, the twice-married father-of-four (pictured in 2019 with daughters Victoria, left, and Isabelle) backed tax breaks for married couples.

The Reform UK leader told ITV’s general election debate that “we should be encouraging people to have children”, while backing greater tax relief for married couples.

Asked if he agreed with Ms Braverman, Mr Farage said: “I think we should encourage people to have families.”

The issue of the UK’s falling birth rate has become something of a cause célèbre on the right, who argue that it makes the UK dependent on immigration.

There were 605,479 live births in England and Wales in 2022, a decrease of 3.1 per cent on 2021 and the lowest figure since 2002.

This meant that the overall birth rate in 2022 was only 1.49 children per woman. And according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), women born in 1975 had on average just 1.92 children.

That figure compares clearly with the average of 2.08 children that women born in 1949 (their mothers’ generation) had. The best year for babies in Britain was 1920, when there were 957,782 live births in England and Wales, sparked by the return of soldiers from the First World War.

Current figures for the UK are well short of the 2.1 children needed to sustain the population without immigration.

Last month, Braverman wrote that the benefit cap could be removed and the extra money required could be taken from welfare savings through getting more people to work and means-tested grants to the rich and pensioners.

“The truth is that the Conservatives should do more to support families and children on lower incomes and cut social benefits to people and businesses who don’t need them,” he said.

‘A crucial reform championed by Frank (Field, the late Labor MP) was to remove the two-child benefit limit, restricting child tax credits and universal credit to the first two children in a family.

‘If they have a third or fourth child, a low-income family will lose around £3,200 a year. More than 400,000 families are affected and all evidence suggests it is not having the effect of increasing employment or alleviating poverty. Rather, it is worsening child poverty.”