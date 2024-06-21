Nigel Farage says Brits should be charged for GP appointments as he calls for UK to copy French healthcare system, and UK reform leader admits he could help bring about Tory removal on 4 of July.

Nigel Farage tonight suggested Britons should be charged in advance for GP appointments as he backed a restructuring of the NHS.

The UK’s reformist leader was questioned about his support for the country adopting a French-style healthcare system in a BBC Panorama interview with Nick Robinson.

Farage said it “makes sense” that patients would be charged to see a doctor before claiming their money back.

He suggested this would help combat the “problem” of GPs having some patients not turning up for surgeries.

During the half-hour interview, the reform leader was questioned about his views on the NHS, immigration, Brexit and the future of British politics.

He admitted his shock return to the frontline of politics ahead of the general election could lead to the Tories being wiped out on July 4 and help give Labour’s Sir Keir Starmer a massive majority in the House of Commons.

Farage also claimed that the Conservatives had “failed to deliver” on Brexit since the 2016 EU referendum.

Nigel Farage tonight suggested Brits should be charged for GP appointments as he backed a restructuring of the NHS.

The UK’s reformist leader was questioned about his support for the country adopting a French-style healthcare system in a BBC Panorama interview with Nick Robinson.

Farage admitted his shock return to frontline politics ahead of the general election could lead to a Conservative wipeout on July 4.

During the general election campaign, the reformist leader warned that the NHS “is not working” and suggested Britain copy the French health system.

Mr Robinson asked Mr Farage if he would support Britons being charged the equivalent of €25 to see a GP, as is the case across the English Channel.

He replied: ‘No, no, if you show up you don’t pay that fee. If you don’t show up, you’ll lose it. That’s how the French do it.

Asked if he was suggesting Britons should pay for GP appointments, Farage added: “No, because you get it back.” He has been refunded.’

Asked again whether he wanted the NHS to adopt a French-style system in which Britons are charged to see a GP, before demanding the money back, the reform leader added: “Well, it doesn’t cost you nothing to go to the doctor correctly. because you get it back.

“And the reason they do that – and by the way, British GPs have this problem – is that people book appointments and don’t turn up. So, on reflection, it makes sense.”

Farage’s surprising return to the frontlines of politics has boosted Reform’s election campaign, with the insurgent party matching – or even ahead of – the Conservatives in some opinion polls.

Robinson asked Mr Farage if he was happy that Reform could help Labor win a huge majority in the Commons by splitting the right-wing vote on July 4.

He replied: ‘Even if I hadn’t launched this campaign, the Conservatives were doomed anyway.

“A large portion of their 2019 votes feel literally betrayed by the (Conservative) party and what I’m saying is this, Starmer is going to win, and we all know that now, it’s just a question of, you know, by what margin.” .

‘Who is going to be the voice of the opposition to a Labor government with a large majority? A divided Conservative Party or myself?

Asked if he was planning to take control of the British political right, Farage said: “Well, there is no right of British politics, it’s gone, it’s gone.”

‘I mean we’ve had 14 years of Conservative government, they might as well change their name to SDP.

‘There have been high taxes, a big state, more control of our lives, a period detrimental to the five and a half million men and women who run small businesses, who have not even been vaguely conservative, low taxes and free markets.

‘And the most important, the most important is immigration.

‘You know when you think that since the Conservatives came to power our population has increased by six million?

“And you wonder why you can’t get a GP appointment, you wonder why the roads are congested, you wonder why you can’t get a house.”

Farage denied Britain’s exit from the EU had been a “failure” but said the Conservatives “failed to deliver” on Brexit.

He added: “The Conservative Party never believed in Brexit, they never believed in it, they took it as a political opportunity and they didn’t achieve it.”

“Deregulation and immigration were the benefits we could have gotten, but we haven’t got them thanks to the Conservative Party.”