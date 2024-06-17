Nigel Farage says Britain is “broken” and in “cultural decline” as he launches a reform “contract” with voters, claiming he can be prime minister in 2029 despite admitting insurgents could only win a few MPs in the elections.

Nigel Farage today complained that Britain is “broken” and in “cultural decline” as he launched the reform “contract” with today’s voters.

The former MEP denied the state of the country was a failure of Brexit, insisting it was due to its implementation.

He said he did not expect to come out of “retirement” to fight the election, but argued there was a “huge gap” between the public’s wishes and what the main parties were offering.

“We are not pretending that we are going to win these elections,” he admitted. “That is not possible in these elections.”

Previously, Farage said his aim was to “absolutely” be in Downing Street in 2029, despite admitting his party could win six million votes and only a few MPs.

The boast came as the crucial Reform day got off to a shaky start, with deputy leader David Bull wrongly claiming the Office for Budget Responsibility had approved his spending plans.

The insurgents are labeling their proposals as a “contract” as Farage says the public has lost faith in the term “manifesto”.

The document is being unveiled in Merthyr Tydfil, Wales, as Reform tries to show it is taking on both Labor and the Conservatives.

Farage said the location was chosen “because it shows everyone exactly what happens to a country when the Labor Party is in charge”.

He said Wales had veered in a “woke, leftist direction”.

Underlining his speech to voters, Mr Farage said: ‘Maybe they don’t want to work for what we say. But we say what we mean.

Nigel Farage today insisted he wants to be Prime Minister by 2029 as he launched the Reform manifesto.

Mr Farage arrives to launch the ‘contract’ in Merthyr Tydfil this afternoon

Deputy reform leader David Bull wrongly claimed that the Office for Budget Responsibility watchdog had approved his spending plans.

A Survation poll has suggested Reform could win seven seats, but Farage has admitted that going first means they could win six million votes and no MPs.

It is expected to include commitments to cut £50bn from public spending, abandon the European Court of Human Rights and ban all “non-essential” immigration.

The party will also propose making St George’s Day and St David’s Day public holidays, and abolishing the BBC license fee.

Interviewed on Sky News, Dr Bull was asked if Reform had shown its plans to the OBR and the respected IFS think tank.

“We have spoken and we have spoken with the best economists…”, he responded.

Pressed by Kay Burley about what the OBR had said about the manifesto, Dr Bull said: “I can’t tell you what the OBR said because I didn’t speak to them…”

Asked how he knew they had been consulted, Dr Bull said: “Because I know, because we know we have done due diligence on all of our policies.”

When Burley asked if he was sure he would be asked for OBR, Dr Bull said: “As far as I know, yes.”

The presenter recalled that, according to him, the control body was “definitely” consulted.

‘Okay, I’ll definitely do it. We will have done it,’ she replied.

An OBR spokesperson said: “The OBR is prohibited from considering policies that have not been announced by the Government and has not assessed any party manifesto.”

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Farage said: “(The Conservatives) can’t agree on anything, they’re split down the middle, and we know what we stand for, we know what we believe in and democracy.” To function correctly there needs to be an adequate opposition voice.

“And our plan – and this is our first big election as a party – is to establish that beachhead in Parliament and use that voice to build a huge national campaign movement across the country over the course of the next five years for a true change.’

Asked if he would seek to be prime minister in the next election, scheduled for 2029, Farage replied: “Yes, absolutely.” I think the disconnect between the Westminster-based Labor and Conservative parties and the country – the thoughts, hopes and aspirations of ordinary people – is far removed from our politics.’

Farage said the idea that Donald Trump wanted to overturn a democratic election is a “matter of opinion,” adding: “What happened on January 6 should not have happened, there’s no doubt about that.” Did he really urge people to storm the Capitol building? No, he didn’t.

When asked about the issue, he said: “No, I do not approve of objecting to the election, although I am opposed to much of what is happening in our system, with the corruption of mail-in voting and many other things.”

David Davis, a senior Conservative figure, warned that Farage was “trying to destroy” the Conservatives as the party continued to see reform eating into its vote.

He told Times Radio: ‘Farage is trying to destroy the Conservative Party. That is his explicit objective.

“When someone tries to burn down the golf club, you don’t offer them membership, do you?”

Former Cabinet minister Robert Jenrick has attacked Richard Tice, accusing the reformist president of being a Labor “sleeper agent”.

Jenrick added: ‘I not only understand the frustrations of reform voters, I share them.

“But a vote for reform can only deliver a one-party Labor state that increases taxes and immigration.”