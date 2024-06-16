Nigel Farage predicts there will be “war within the Conservative Party within a week” following Reform’s rapid rise above the Tories and Rishi Sunak’s faltering campaign.

Nigel Farage has predicted there will be war within the Conservative Party within a week after the dramatic rise of reform in recent weeks.

The reformist leader suggested that the conservatives were headed for infighting after news that his party had overtaken theirs for the first time in a recent YouGov poll.

“You will start to see those MPs, who I agree with on most things, being much more vocal about their position compared to the party’s,” he said. The Telegraph.

‘The divisions are going to get worse. And to them I’ll say: ‘Sorry guys, you’re in the wrong party.’

Farage claimed Reform was now the “opposition to the Labor Party” this week after a YouGov poll for The times put Reforma up two points at 19 percent, with the Conservatives unchanged at 18 percent.

Farage told LBC earlier this week that he would be willing to lead a merged coalition with the Conservatives after the election (pictured June 14).

Rishi Sunak arrives at the Ukraine Peace Summit in Switzerland on June 15

Nigel Farage waves as he arrives to speak at a press conference on June 14.

Rishi Sunak meets NATO officials before attending Trooping of the Color on Saturday

Farage, who just announced his candidacy for the Reform UK general election two weeks ago, made the explosive claim on Thursday as national opinion polls revealed a small rise in support for his party.

‘Just before we went on air, we overtook the Conservatives in the national opinion polls. “We are now the opposition to the Labor Party,” he said.

Labor remains in front with an 18-point lead, with Keir Starmer’s party backed by 37 per cent of voters.

The Liberal Democrats were also close with 14 percent.

With polls showing declining support for the Conservative Party, Farage told LBC earlier this week that he would be willing to lead a merged coalition with the Conservatives after the election.

He said he could not lead the party as it “currently is”, but said he felt “capable of leading a national opposition to a Labor Party with a large majority where I can defend myself and hold them to account on certain issues”.

He said the election was “over” and Labor “has won”, but considered the Conservatives “incapable” of forming an effective opposition as things stand.

The Conservatives have struggled to gain support in the polls despite launching their manifesto on Tuesday.

The 80-page document promised further cuts to National Insurance payments, a higher threshold for losing child benefit and a cap on legal migration to ensure a fall in arrivals each year.

The Conservatives have also detailed a plan for national service for 18-year-olds, a policy that has divided military figures, which Labor called “desperate” and underfunded, and which was flatly unpopular with young people.

Sunak said the plan would “give our young people the opportunity to enjoy new experiences, learn new skills and feel a sense of community, belonging and national purpose”.

Labor launched its manifesto two days later, on Thursday, positioning itself as a party of change after 14 years of Conservative government.

The party set out to improve workers’ living standards with a “cost-effective” plan, encouraging the return of investment to Britain and clamping down on tax avoidance.

The IFS, an independent think tank, saying The number of reviews to decide policy positions after the election, as promised in the manifesto, was “dizzying”.

Nigel Farage saying His party will publish its manifesto on Monday, June 17.

He has pledged to boost growth by raising the income tax threshold to £20,000, from £12,570.

Starmer delivers a speech on stage during the launch of the Labor Party’s election manifesto

YouGov poll on voting intentions shows Reform UK leads Conservatives for the first time

Nigel Farage (R) and Richard Tice (L) talk about a political ‘crossover’ in the latest poll, at the Reform UK press conference on Friday.

A woman throws a milkshake on Farage during his campaign in Clacton-on-Sea, June 4.

Nigel Farage will stand as a Reform candidate in Clacton, Essex, which became the first constituency to elect a UKIP MP in 2014.

Clacton currently has a Conservative majority of 24,702.

Farage said BBC in May would not run in the elections because six weeks to launch a campaign “were not enough”, and claiming the US elections were “more important.”

Farage later said: “As hard as it is, I can’t let those millions of people down, I just can’t do it, that would be wrong.” So I have decided to change my mind.

Farage replaced Richard Tice as leader of Reform on 3 June.