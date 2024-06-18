Nigel Farage is threatening legal action against the company tasked with vetting Reform UK candidates after it is revealed that the party’s parliamentary hopefuls praised Hitler and said Britain should have remained neutral towards the Nazis.

Nigel Farage has threatened legal action against a company tasked with vetting Reform UK general election candidates.

He claimed Vetting.com had “stitched” his party together, following a series of revelations about the online activities of some of Reform’s MP hopefuls.

One of them expressed admiration for Hitler’s “brilliant” ability to inspire action and another suggested that Britain should have remained neutral towards the Nazis.

The reform has also been hit by claims about its candidates’ links on social media to a British fascist leader.

Farage claimed that Colin Bloom, co-owner of Vetting.com, has “very serious questions to answer” and pointed to his past relationship with the Conservatives.

The reform leader said Colin Bloom, co-owner of Vetting.com, has "very serious questions to answer" and pointed to his past relationship with the Conservatives.

According to Companies House records, Bloom is a director of Vetting.com and also a co-owner of Sphinx Technology Limited, the company’s parent company.

Reform chairman Richard Tice said: “Something seems very wrong and I have instructed lawyers to pursue this matter vigorously.”

The Reform leader posted on X/Twitter this afternoon: ‘Reform paid a vetting firm £144,000 to carry out candidate checks.

“Not a single job was delivered. Colin Bloom has links to the Conservative party and has very serious questions to answer.

‘The lawyers have received instructions. “We do not rule out police intervention.”

Bloom was appointed government adviser on religious engagement during Boris Johnson’s time as prime minister.

He is also a former director of the Conservative Christian Fellowship and, until 2017, was international director of the Conservative Party.

The reform president, Richard Tice, told the Telegraph: ‘A professional research company was paid a six-figure sum in April to examine reform candidates.

‘They promised a deep dive, especially on social networks, and adverse press controls, they received the data of our candidates but then they delivered absolutely nothing.

‘Suddenly, after nominations close, a flurry of stories appear in The Times and elsewhere, including some stories that are 15 years old.

The Times revealed yesterday that Jack Aaron, a reform candidate in Welwyn Hatfield, described Hitler as “brilliant” and “capable of inspiring people to act” in a social media post in 2022.

He told the newspaper: “Yes, Hitler was as brilliant as he was absolutely evil.” How can it be controversial to say that, given that he was able to incite the Germans to commit such destructive acts, including the murder of many members of my own family?

“I firmly believe, as a psychologist, in separating intelligence and talent from morality, so that we can properly diagnose problems and help people.”

Last week, the Times reported that several Reform parliamentary candidates are “friends” of Gary Raikes, the British fascist leader, on Facebook.

Raikes founded the New British Union (NBU), which has called for a “fascist revolution” and views parliamentary democracy as an “obstacle” to the establishment of a dictatorship.

Ian Gribbin, the Reform candidate in Bexhill and Battle, said in 2022 online comments that it would have been “far better” for Britain to have “accepted Hitler’s offer of neutrality”.

It came after the BBC reported that Ian Gribbin, the Reform candidate in Bexhill and Battle, said in 2022 online comments that it would have been "far better" for Britain to have "accepted Hitler's offer of neutrality" rather than struggle. The Nazis in World War II.

Speaking to LBC radio this morning, Mr Farage said: ‘Have we had problems with one or two candidates? If we have.

‘We paid a large sum of money to a well-known background investigation company and they didn’t do the job.

‘We are politically tied up and that has given us problems. And I accept it and I’m sorry.’

A spokesperson for Vetting.com said: ‘A few months ago we approached all the major political parties in the UK to offer our automated vetting services. We were delighted to be asked to help Reform.

‘Everyone’s assumption was that the election would be in the fall, which would give us the summer to complete this work.

‘Given the explicit need for candidate consent, as well as our systems needing basic personal data such as dates of birth, our automated software was unable to process Reform candidates with the data that was provided when it was provided.

‘We have no intention of litigating this in public, and we send Reform our best wishes as they shake up the UK’s political landscape.

“Mr Bloom has had nothing to do with the UK Conservative Party since 2022 and remains politically neutral.”