Nigel Farage insists kyiv will have to seek a peace deal with Russia, while the reformist leader says Ukraine may have to break up in negotiations with the Kremlin.

Ukraine will eventually have to seek a peace deal with Russia, Nigel Farage insisted yesterday, creating a clear divide between his party and the Conservatives over the conflict.

The UK’s reformist leader said negotiations with the Kremlin – which could lead to the partition of Ukraine – were inevitable as he set out the party’s defense policies.

By suggesting that the conflict could end without an outright military defeat of Russian forces, Farage risks being accused of being “soft” on Putin.

It marks a clear difference between him and recent Conservative leaders: former prime ministers Boris Johnson and Liz Truss insisted that Russia must be defeated on the battlefield.

Rishi Sunak also helped negotiate a new £39bn package for Ukraine to help it fight invading Russian forces at last week’s G7 leaders meeting.

In the photo: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensjy with Swiss President Viola Amherd

Asked if Reform supported the idea of ​​continuing to fund Ukraine’s efforts, Farage said: “We would continue to send them money, but I think it is necessary to tell both sides that at some point wars end in negotiations or in catastrophe, and this seems that this situation will continue for many, many, many years, and at a horrendous cost of living.

‘At some point there has to be face-to-face conversations.

“I’m not suggesting it happens quickly, but at some point that’s what we’d like to see.”

Asked if that would mean Ukraine would have to give up land, he did not seem to rule it out, adding: “The tough negotiation has to be about Crimea.” It is clear that this is going to be very hard.

‘The alternative to having a negotiation is for (the war) to continue for another five years.

“We can keep pumping money in and keep it going, but whether Ukraine can really sustain that loss of troops is an open question.”

‘It’s difficult because Russia can keep this war going forever. We have imposed sanctions on Russia but of course they have gotten closer and closer to the Chinese and a quite worrying bloc is emerging against us.’

Farage predicted that if Donald Trump were re-elected US president this year, Ukraine’s Prime Minister Volodymyr Zelensky could soon be forced to sit at the table with Vladimir Putin.

He said: “If there is a change of American president, Trump will push for these negotiations to happen and I assume they will happen.”

Farage is a close ally of Trump and his stance aligns him more with U.S. Republicans, who have expressed doubts about continuing to fund Ukraine’s war effort.

Ukraine is against peace talks because it believes that with Western military help it can still defeat Russian forces.

The negotiations would likely lead to a partition of the country, in which Russia would be able to keep the territory it has gained in eastern Ukraine, including the Crimean peninsula.

Putin is considered unlikely to give up ground occupied by Russia and is betting on the weakening of Western support for President Zelensky.