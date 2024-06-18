Nigel Farage and Ed Balls clash brutally on GMB over whether the rich would benefit most from Reform’s £90bn tax cuts in manifesto

Nigel Farage clashed brutally with Ed Balls today over whether the rich would benefit most from Reform’s £90bn tax cut boondoggle.

Farage was attacked by the presenter (and former Labor cabinet minister) during an interview on ITV’s Good Morning Britain.

Balls repeatedly demanded to know who would benefit most from raising the starting point for paying income tax to £20,000 and the inheritance tax threshold to £2 million.

Farage argued that the poor would be the biggest beneficiaries of the increase in personal allowances “in percentage terms”. But Balls responded that the richest would get much more in terms of cash.

He also pointed out that the IHT increase would only help people with properties worth between £1 million and £2 million as they would be able to avoid the tax up to that level.

At one point, a clearly frustrated Mr Farage complained that “this is so typical” about Mr Balls’ questioning, accusing him of “playing silly games”.

But co-host Susanna Reid stepped in and said, “What do you mean it’s so typical to be asked questions and asked to answer them?”

Mr Farage said: “We are stuck here in a very tight spot.”

He insisted that by raising the income tax threshold “we make work pay, we get people off benefits, we help the lowest paid keep more money in their pockets and we reduce the need for unskilled migration.”

Farage was trying to defend his manifesto after the Institute for Fiscal Studies said it was based on “extremely optimistic assumptions” about growth and that the sums “don’t add up”.

Farage also claimed that Reform had been “stitched together” by a company he hired to vet candidates.

The party has been hit by a series of revelations about the online activities of some of its parliamentary hopefuls, from links to a British fascist leader to suggestions that the UK should have remained neutral in the fight against the Nazis and admiration for Hitler’s “brilliant leader.” ‘ ability to inspire action.

Farage said Reform had paid a “large sum of money” to the vetting firm, which he did not name, but claimed the party had been disappointed.

He told LBC Radio: ‘Have we had problems with one or two candidates? If we have.

‘We paid a large sum of money to a well-known background investigation company and they didn’t do the job.

‘We are politically tied up and that has given us problems. And I accept it and I’m sorry.’

He dismissed as “absolutely absurd” questions about candidate Jack Aaron, who is facing Defense Secretary Grant Shapps in Welwyn Hatfield, over comments about Hitler’s personality traits.

Aaron said in a social media post in 2022 that Hitler “was basically incoherent in his writings and reasoning” but was “brilliant” at using specific personality traits “to inspire people to act.”

Farage launched a so-called reform “contract” with voters yesterday, but critics said the policies were a “fantasy” and the costs did not add up.

Asked about the suggestion that Aaron thought Hitler was “brilliant”, Farage said: “This is complete nonsense.” It’s more like… if you asked me, you know, was Hitler a good public speaker? And I say yes, suddenly I’m a supporter.

‘This makes no sense.’

Aaron told the Times: “Yes, Hitler was as brilliant as he was absolutely evil.” How can it be controversial to say that, given that he was able to incite the Germans to commit such destructive acts, including the murder of many members of my own family?

“I firmly believe, as a psychologist, in separating intelligence and talent from morality, so that we can properly diagnose problems and help people.”

Last week, Farage suggested that the earlier-than-expected timing of the general election meant vetting had not been possible.

‘Don’t forget, I arrived just at the last minute, we haven’t had time to do a full investigation of the candidates. “It’s been impossible for us,” he said.