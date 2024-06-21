Nicky Butt banned from driving for a year after Range Rover crash left motorcyclist out of work and with metal rods inserted into his broken leg

Nicky Butt was today banned from driving for 12 months and ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work after breaking a motorcyclist’s leg in a road accident.

The former Manchester United footballer was at the wheel of his £100,000 Range Rover and was heading home after taking his son to football training in Burnley.

Butt, 49, stopped in front of a Honda motorcycle driven by Adam Fielding, 28, after a “momentary lack of concentration”, Blackburn Magistrates’ Court heard.

Fielding suffered a broken left leg and other injuries, and spent two weeks in hospital after the accident which occurred on October 17, 2022 at around 8:10 p.m.

The victim had to have metal rods inserted into his leg, lost his job and suffered psychological damage and is in constant pain, the court was told.

Former Manchester United player Nicky Butt arrives at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court today

Butt, of Bowdon, Greater Manchester, told the court in a statement: “I couldn’t be more sorry.” It is also understood he wrote an apology to Mr Fielden.

Butt, who admitted causing serious injury by careless driving at a previous hearing, was also ordered to pay a government surcharge of £140 and costs of £85.

John Dye, the lawyer representing Butt, read a letter from the former Old Trafford favorite and England international to Mr Fielding.

It said: ‘I haven’t stopped thinking about the accident and the effect it must have had on you and your family. I’m really sorry about the accident.

“I never set out to hurt anyone that night. What happened was a total accident. I checked and checked and checked again.

‘If I could go back and change the events of that trip, I would.

I hope you can put this accident behind you. I couldn’t feel more. I just hope you can take this letter for what it is: sincere.

Dye said Butt had stayed at the scene after the accident, had no previous convictions and had pleaded guilty.

He said Butt already does volunteer work with released prisoners and passed the judge “complimentary” references, which were not read aloud in court.

He called for a fine for the defendant, claiming that engaging in unpaid work as part of a community order would be a “distraction” to others on the course and create difficulties for the Probation Service.

But District Judge Alex Preston said Butt should not be treated differently from the defendants.

She told Butt: “I have no doubt that you deeply regret what happened and feel genuine remorse.”

‘I think the case is serious enough for a community order. It is a matter of probation how a community order is managed.

—I don’t think you should be treated as an exceptional case due to your means.

‘He has not been able to explain why he did not see the victim on his motorcycle. You shouldn’t have left at this intersection.

‘This was a serious mistake on their part. All drivers should “think bike” at intersections.

“However, all parties accept that this chain of events was caused by a momentary lack of concentration on their part.”

Earlier, Scott Parker, prosecuting, read a victim impact statement from Mr Fielding in which he said he had lost his job as a supervisor at Screwfix after the accident and was unable to carry out “physical” work, and that the accident had left him in a ‘dark place’.

Fielding said he now suffers from depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which affected his independence, his relationship with his girlfriend who became his “caregiver”, he had lost his social life and will have to live for the rest. of his life with metal bars in his left leg.

Fielding said he is now addicted to painkillers and is in constant pain.

He added: ‘The accident has had a significant impact on all areas of my life.

‘I have had almost two years of constant pain and I will likely be in pain for the rest of my life and not be able to do the things I used to enjoy.

Nicky Butt played for Manchester United between 1992 and 2004, scoring 21 goals.

“I feel like I’m spending my life planning around the pain and what I’m physically capable of doing.”

Butt was in United’s famous ‘Class of ’92’ with David Beckham, Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes and Gary and Phil Neville.

By the time he left the club in 2004, he had helped United win six Premier League titles, three FA Cups and one Champions League trophy.

He had spells with Newcastle United, Birmingham City and a brief spell in China before retiring from the game and returning to United as manager.

In 2014, he joined Giggs, Scholes and the Nevilles to buy Salford City FC.