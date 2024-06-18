Nick Knowles, 61, enjoys a day at the races with his stylish fiancée Katie Dadzie, 33, as they lead the star-studded field on the first day of Royal Ascot.

Nick Knowles looked dapper as he attended the first day of the star-studded Royal Ascot in Berkshire with his stylish fiancée Katie Dadzie on Tuesday.

The annual celebration kicked off in style and the DIY SOS star, 61, made sure to pull out all the stops, opting for a crushed velvet top hat and three-piece suit.

He paired a black jacket with a navy pinstriped vest and dark gray pants, accessorized with a pale blue tie.

Meanwhile, Katie looked sensational in an elegant vintage-style polka dot dress with puff sleeves and a pleated skirt.

Complete your ensemble with a wide-brimmed straw hat and a pair of black wedge sandals.

The couple, who have been together since September 2021, were joined at the racecourse by Charlotte Hawkins, Vicky Pattison and Ola Jordan.

Charlotte wowed in a red dress with a bow-embellished neckline that hit her waist with a matching belt.

Vicky stood out in a bright green dress with dramatic sleeves and a feather hat.

The presenter’s eye-catching hat was designed by milliner to the stars, Victoria Grant, to celebrate the UK launch of Subway’s new Footlong Cookie.

Ola opted for a blue midi dress with matching stilettos and a statement headpiece.

The former Strictly Come Dancing professional opted for a pair of Clip Clops, a horseshoe-shaped slipper available at Ascot as a comfortable alternative to high heels.

Royal Ascot, the crown jewel of the UK racing calendar, begins today with the Queen Anne Stakes and runs until Saturday.

The King and Queen are likely to join punters at the famous racing meet and cement their position as racing champions, just like Queen Elizabeth II. They will hope to add to their tally of Royal Ascot winners.

The couple, who have been together since September 2021, were joined by Charlotte Hawkins at the racecourse (pictured).

The news anchor wore a floral headdress and dazzling drop earrings.

She seemed ecstatic as she prepared to watch the races.

Footballer Theo Walcott and his wife Melanie put on stylish displays

Charles and Camilla took on the late Queen’s thoroughbreds and have entered a series of horses over the next five days.

The late Queen was a passionate owner and breeder of Thoroughbreds, and had more than 20 Royal Ascot winners during her 70-year reign.

Traditionally, the King and Queen arrive at Royal Ascot in a carriage procession with their guests, a convention which will mark its 200th anniversary next year, having first been held in 1825 during the reign of King George IV.

In March, Nick revealed why he hasn’t planned his wedding to his fiancée Katie yet.

The DIY SOS presenter announced she was marrying the sex toy business owner in August last year.

speaking to Sun At the Inspirational Women Awards on Friday, she explained how couples’ ‘busy schedules’ have gotten in the way.

Nick said: ‘Not yet. I haven’t decided yet. I’m still thinking about it.

‘I’ve been too far away with all the travel shows I’ve been doing. Katie has been very busy with the company.

The television personality continued: “And as there is more work, the time to be able to find, to disappear for a week into the schedule becomes more and more difficult.”

Nick and Katie got engaged in New Orleans in August 2023 and the couple announced the happy news on Instagram.

Katie, who is 27 and the youngest of DIY SOS presenter Nick, looked delighted in a series of snaps, which included Nick proposing to her while on one knee.

In another image, she was smiling from ear to ear while showing off the ring Nick had given her, which was actually a jelly bean.

She captioned her post: “So at the last minute something special happened in New Orleans.”

Nick wrote: ‘There was an incident with the Haribo network in New Orleans. Very happy.’

TV star Nick, who split from wife Jessica Rose Moor in 2016, made his first appearance with Katie in September 2021, after ending his romance with PR guru Emily Hallinan in February 2020.