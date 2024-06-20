New poll reveals how Trump’s condemnation of silence has impacted race in critical swing states in 2024

A new poll in swing states that will decide who will win the White House, as Donald Trump has a narrow lead in the states that Biden won in 2020, and even a tie in Minnesota.

Democrats have dominated Minnesota in the last twelve presidential elections, sometimes winning by razor-thin margins. Trump and Biden tied at 45 in the last one Emerson University/The Hill survey.

Things are almost as tough in Pennsylvania, a state Biden has visited repeatedly as president, with Trump leading Biden 47 to 45.

In a major Midwestern battleground that Biden won four years ago, Trump leads 47 to 44 in Wisconsin, which is preparing to host the Republican National Convention.

Trump’s lead is 46 to 45, well within the poll’s margin of error. The lead increases to 2 points when you include Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. He takes 5 percent in the state.

Trump leads Biden by three points in the battlegrounds of Wisconsin and Nevada.

Trump’s lead in the group of swing states comes even as Biden has somewhat improved his standing in a series of national polls, raising the possibility that a Democrat could again prevail in the popular vote while also achieving lose the White House through the Electoral College. system that decides the outcome.

Trump’s lead has narrowed to one-tenth of a percentage point in the five-thirty-eight average, with the former president at 40.6 percent and Biden at 40.5 percent.

This comes after Biden gained a 2-point lead in the new Fox News poll, tied in a YouGov/Economist poll, Biden leads 44 to 43 in a Morning Consult poll, and leads 41 to 39 in a YouGov/New York Post.

The results come weeks after Trump was found guilty by a jury of 34 counts of falsifying financial records in the Stormy Daniels trial in Manhattan. Sentencing is set for September. Biden has stepped up his attacks on Trump, calling him a convicted felon, but has yet to see a major boost in the polls. The two men will meet on a debate stage in Atlanta next week.

The pro-Trump group Maga America Great Again criticized the results, singling out Minnesota in a five-candidate poll that contains lower-performing candidates in which Trump is technically ahead (albeit within the margin of error).

He has Trump at 42 percent, Biden at 41 and Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. at 6 percent. Cornel West takes 1 percent and Green Party candidate Jill Stein takes 1 percent. The last Republican to win Minnesota was Richard Nixon in 1972.