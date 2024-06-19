Network Rail ‘secretly used Amazon AI cameras to scan the faces of train passengers at major stations including Waterloo and Euston to record their ages, genders and emotions’ – how can YOU tell if you’ve been filmed ?

Network Rail has been secretly monitoring thousands of rail passengers at major stations across the UK using Amazon’s artificial intelligence software, it emerged last night.

Cameras placed on ticket barriers at stations across the country have been filming people’s faces at stations such as London Waterloo and Euston to record their age, gender and even their emotions.

He Network railway The scheme has been trialled at nine train stations across the UK over the past two years, with the aim of improving customer service and passenger safety.

People’s approximate age and gender are also recorded and sent to Amazon Rekognition, according to a Freedom of Information request obtained by civil rights group Big Brother Watch.

The images are taken every five seconds or when a person is detected crossing the barriers. However, the trial does not include facial recognition technology used to identify a person.

Network Rail began trials in 2022 with the aim of improving customer service and enhancing passenger safety (file image)

Cameras placed on ticket sales barriers at major train stations across the country analyze customers’ faces (file image)

The public body, which manages the infrastructure of most of the UK’s rail network, said it could use the information to check customer satisfaction but also to “maximize advertising and retail revenue”.

What to do if you think you have been filmed? Under UK law, people have the right to request CCTV footage of themselves. Individuals must make a request to the owner of the CCTV system. They can do this either in writing or verbally. However, the Network Rail scheme does not include the facial recognition technology used to identify a person, so it may struggle to obtain images. CCTV camera owners can also refuse to share footage if other people can be seen in it. Meanwhile, the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) urged organizations to assess public risk before using such technology and warned that any company that fails to act responsibly, poses a risk to vulnerable people or fails to meet public expectations. the ICO will be investigated. People who are unhappy about being filmed could complain first to Network Rail to give them the opportunity to resolve any privacy issues, and then to the ICO if the matter remains unresolved. The ICO guidance states: ‘You should give the organization you are dissatisfied with the opportunity to put things right before you make your complaint to us. “Many data protection complaints can be resolved quickly and easily with the organization.”

Stations where the trial has been carried out include London Euston, London Waterloo, Manchester Piccadilly, Leeds, Glasgow, Reading, Dawlish, Dawlish Warren and Marsden.

According to documents seen by MailOnline outlining the plan, the cameras were part of a wider effort to use AI to tackle trespassing, crime, overcrowding, accidents and anti-social behaviour.

He tests have been used Detect people trespassing on tracks, monitor and predict overcrowding on platforms, and detect potential bike thieves.

In separate trials, wireless sensors have been used to detect slippery floors, full containers and drains that may overflow.

The documents, dated April last year, said that between five and seven cameras or sensors were included at each station.

The trial summary adds: “Managed stations have a number of challenges and opportunities that can be addressed through analytics, in terms of safety, passenger experience and operational planning.”

However, civil liberties group Big Brother Watch has raised privacy concerns about the scheme and lodged a complaint with the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO).

Speaking to Wired magazine, which first revealed the trials, Jake Hurfurt, head of investigations at Big Brother Watch: “Technology can play a role in making railways safer, but AI-based surveillance could put all our privacy at risk.”

He added that Network Rail had shown “a disregard for our rights”.

The ICO previously recommended companies not use emotion detection technology and said in 2022 that emotion analysis was “risky.”

In a public warning at the time, they also said the technologies are “immature” and “may not work yet, or even ever.”

Civil liberties group Big Brother Watch has raised privacy concerns about the Network Rail plan and lodged a complaint with the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) (file image)

London Euston is one of the stations where the cameras have been placed.

Deputy Commissioner Stephen Bonner said at the time: ‘Advances in the biometrics and artificial intelligence of emotions market are immature. They may not work yet, or even ever.

What is emotional analysis? Emotional analysis technologies process data such as eye tracking, sentiment analysis, facial movements, gait analysis, heartbeat, facial expressions, and skin moisture. Examples include monitoring workers’ physical health by offering portable screening tools or using visual and behavioral methods including body position, speech, eyes, and head movements to register students for exams. Emotion analysis is based on the collection, storage and processing of a variety of personal data, including subconscious emotional or behavioral responses and, in some cases, data from special categories. This type of data use is much riskier than traditional biometric technologies used to verify or identify a person.

‘While there are opportunities present, the risks are currently greater.

‘At the ICO, we are concerned that incorrect analysis of data can lead to assumptions and judgments about a person that are inaccurate and lead to discrimination.

‘The only sustainable biometric deployments will be those that are fully functional, accountable and backed by science.

‘As things stand, we have yet to see any emotional AI technology developed in a way that satisfies data protection requirements, and we have broader questions about proportionality, fairness and transparency in this area.

“The ICO will continue to examine the market, identifying stakeholders seeking to create or deploy these technologies and explaining the importance of improving data privacy and compliance, while building trust in how these systems work.”

AI researchers have also warned that the use of this technology to detect emotions is “unreliable” and should be banned.

In the EU, these systems are prohibited or considered “high risk” under the Artificial Intelligence Law.

Gregory Butler, chief executive of Purple Transform, which developed the test for Network Rail, said that although the test continued, the part looking at emotions and demographics was short-lived.

Network Rail has refused to answer questions about the plan, but in a statement a spokesperson said: “We take the safety of the rail network very seriously and use a range of advanced technologies at our stations to protect passengers, our colleagues and the railway. crime infrastructure and other threats.

“When we deploy technology, we work with police and security services to ensure we are taking proportionate measures and always comply with relevant legislation on the use of surveillance technologies.”

MailOnline has contacted Network Rail for comment.